COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced how the football regional champions will be paired in next week’s state semifinals.

The football state semifinal pairings are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum. Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal pairings.

Division I State Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday.

Region 4 vs. Region 2

Region 1 vs. Region 3

State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division I Regional Finals – Friday

Region 1: 1 Mentor (12-0) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

Region 2: 1 Springfield (11-1) vs. 3 Dublin Coffman (10-2) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3: 4 Groveport-Madison (10-2) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4: 4 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Colerain (11-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II State Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 6

Region 8 vs. Region 7

State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II Regional Finals – Friday

Region 5: 1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at the University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 2 Avon Lake (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 8: 1 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 3 Harrison (11-1) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Stadium

Division III State Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Region 9 vs. Region 10

Region 11 vs. Region 12

State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III Regional Finals – Friday

Region 9: 4 Aurora (12-0) vs. 6 Chardon (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 10: 5 Sandusky (9-3) vs. 2 Mansfield Senior (11-1) at Clyde Stadium

Region 11: 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (11-1) vs. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 12: 4 Hamilton Badin (9-3) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (9-3) at Miamisburg Holland Field

Division IV State Semifinals –

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Region 15 vs. Region 13

Region 16 vs. Region 14

State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)

Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday.

Region 13: 1 Perry (12-0) vs. 2 Poland Seminary (10-2) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium

Region 14: 8 Clyde (8-4) vs. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15: 1 Newark Licking Valley (12-0) vs. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Col. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 16: 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 7 Germantown Valley View (10-2) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V State Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Region 19 vs. Region 20

Region 17 vs. Region 18

State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)

Division V Regional Finals

Saturday

Region 17: 1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Akron Manchester (9-3) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 18: 1 Oak Harbor (12-0) vs. 2 Orrville (11-1) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 19: 1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20: 4 West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 2 West Jefferson (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VI State Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Region 23 vs. Region 24

Region 21 vs. Region 22

State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Division VI Regional Finals – Friday

Region 21: 1 New Middletown Springfield (12-0) vs. 2 Mogadore (11-1) at Canfield South Range Ralph and Doris Witmer Field

Region 22: 8 Carey (7-5) vs. 3 Howard East Knox (12-0) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 23: 5 Anna (11-1) vs. 3 Archbold (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 24: 4 Covington (10-2) vs. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Region 27 vs. Region 25

Region 28 vs. Region 26

State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)

Division VII Regional Finals

Saturday

Region 25: 1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) vs. 2 Lucas (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Don Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 26: 1 Leipsic (11-1) vs. 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-3) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27: 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 2 Newark Catholic (9-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 28: 8 New Bremen (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

