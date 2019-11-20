COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced how the football regional champions will be paired in next week’s state semifinals.
The football state semifinal pairings are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum. Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal pairings.
Division I State Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday.
Region 4 vs. Region 2
Region 1 vs. Region 3
State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division I Regional Finals – Friday
Region 1: 1 Mentor (12-0) vs. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium
Region 2: 1 Springfield (11-1) vs. 3 Dublin Coffman (10-2) at London Bowlus Field
Region 3: 4 Groveport-Madison (10-2) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4: 4 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Cincinnati Colerain (11-1) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium
Division II State Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Region 5 vs. Region 6
Region 8 vs. Region 7
State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II Regional Finals – Friday
Region 5: 1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) at the University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 2 Avon Lake (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 7: 1 Toledo Central Catholic (12-0) vs. 6 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-5) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 8: 1 Cincinnati La Salle (10-2) vs. 3 Harrison (11-1) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Stadium
Division III State Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Region 9 vs. Region 10
Region 11 vs. Region 12
State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III Regional Finals – Friday
Region 9: 4 Aurora (12-0) vs. 6 Chardon (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 10: 5 Sandusky (9-3) vs. 2 Mansfield Senior (11-1) at Clyde Stadium
Region 11: 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (11-1) vs. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Region 12: 4 Hamilton Badin (9-3) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (9-3) at Miamisburg Holland Field
Division IV State Semifinals –
Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Region 15 vs. Region 13
Region 16 vs. Region 14
State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)
Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday.
Region 13: 1 Perry (12-0) vs. 2 Poland Seminary (10-2) at Austintown-Fitch Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium
Region 14: 8 Clyde (8-4) vs. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 15: 1 Newark Licking Valley (12-0) vs. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-2) at Col. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 16: 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 7 Germantown Valley View (10-2) at Cincinnati Princeton Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V State Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Region 19 vs. Region 20
Region 17 vs. Region 18
State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)
Division V Regional Finals
Saturday
Region 17: 1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Akron Manchester (9-3) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
Region 18: 1 Oak Harbor (12-0) vs. 2 Orrville (11-1) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium
Region 19: 1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood (12-0) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field
Region 20: 4 West Liberty-Salem (11-1) vs. 2 West Jefferson (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VI State Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Region 23 vs. Region 24
Region 21 vs. Region 22
State Championship Game: Dec. 5 or 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Division VI Regional Finals – Friday
Region 21: 1 New Middletown Springfield (12-0) vs. 2 Mogadore (11-1) at Canfield South Range Ralph and Doris Witmer Field
Region 22: 8 Carey (7-5) vs. 3 Howard East Knox (12-0) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium
Region 23: 5 Anna (11-1) vs. 3 Archbold (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
Region 24: 4 Covington (10-2) vs. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Region 27 vs. Region 25
Region 28 vs. Region 26
State Championship Game: Dec. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (time TBA)
Division VII Regional Finals
Saturday
Region 25: 1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) vs. 2 Lucas (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest Don Schalmo Field at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
Region 26: 1 Leipsic (11-1) vs. 3 Hamler Patrick Henry (9-3) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex
Region 27: 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 2 Newark Catholic (9-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Region 28: 8 New Bremen (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
