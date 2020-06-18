The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced divisional assignments for boys and girls basketball teams for the 2020-21 season, with a handful of area squads seeing changes for the upcoming year.
Hicksville will move down from Division III to Division IV on the girls hardwood next season, with an competitive balance-adjusted enrollment of 112 girls, two less than the largest schools in D-IV (New Middletown Springfield and Loudonville).
Joining the Aces in D-IV will be Patrick Henry under second-year head coach Justin Sonnenberg. The Patriots are at 113 girls.
Montpelier came close to joining the two in Division IV but are listed with 115 girls, tied with Oberlin, Mogadore, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, Hopewell-Loudon, Lucasville Valley and West Alexandria Twin Valley South for the smallest school in D-III.
Wauseon is another team on the move as the girls hoops program will join the volleyball team competing in Division III in 2020-21. Wauseon is listed with 193 girls, with one added via competitive balance, tied for Massillon Tuslaw and Fostoria. Wauseon’s base enrollment of 192 is tied with McConnelsville Morgan for the highest in D-III.
Of other note, any potential tournament rematch between Napoleon and Willard on the girls hardwood has been dashed as the Wildcats will stay in D-II but Willard will drop to Division III.
On the boys side, Montpelier moving from Division III to Division IV marks the only school from the six-county area making any changes for the upcoming season. Montpelier’s 122 boys are six fewer than Stewart Federal Hocking and Latham Western’s 128, though Columbus Grove will compete in D-IV with an enrollment of 127.
Of area note, Maumee Valley Country Day will compete in Division III in 2020-21. The Hawks’ enrollment figure of 101 would put the program squarely in D-IV but the OHSAA’s competitive balance measure adds 49 to that figure to bump up to D-III, likely swapping MVCD with Montpelier in the D-IV Defiance District and the D-III Toledo Central Catholic District.
Johnstown-Monroe, which fell to Evergreen in the Division III regional semifinals in March, will move to Division II next season.
