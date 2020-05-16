Following Governor Mike Dewine’s announcement Thursday that sports like baseball, softball, golf and tennis would be permitted beginning May 26, the OHSAA contatcted member schools and announced that the no-contact period would be lifted for spring sports effective May 26.
In the email, OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass stated, “Yesterday’s announcement from the Governor’s office has created many questions for schools and all relevant parties (coaches, student-athletes and parents.” While we continue to learn more and dissect the information available, we want to provide you with the most current information.
“Since Governor DeWine announced yesterday in his ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan that certain sports will be permitted to begin on May 26, it becomes necessary to provide school coaches the opportunities. Effective May 26, the OHSAA’s No-Contact Period will be lifted for the following sports: baseball, golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.”
Snodgrass did note that DeWine’s re-opening “appears to be directed to all non-school sports (club/travel/AAU/etc.)” but also said “the measures do have implications on school districts and regulations for school coaches and student-athletes.”
According to the OHSAA, no-contact periods for respective sports refer to a designated time period in which “board approved 7-12 school coaches are not permitted to have sport-related contact with players that played for their school teams (7-12) during the previous season. This ‘sport-related contact’ includes – but is not limited to: conducting open gyms/open fields/open facilities for individuals that played for the school teams (7-12) the previous season, physical conditioning programs, viewing video/films.”
The no-contact period had originally been extended to June 30, in accordance with an April 29 Ohio Department of Health order that directed all school buildings to remain closed to students until June 30.
The communication from the OHSAA also noted that the OHSAA spring sports season and tournaments remain cancelled and will not be held during the summer.
In addition, Snodgrass noted that “school facilities and buildings are not under the OHSAA’s jurisdiction and therefor we have no ability to require them to be opened/closed ... Lt. Gov. Husted indicated (Thursday) that Local Departments of Health will determine the safe reopening of school outdoor facilities.”
Following the governor’s announcement Thursday, the Governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health released guidelines for spectators, participants, coaches and officials for baseball and softball going forward, along with golf and tennis.
Mandatory practices include six-foot physical distancing for spectators and for coaches and players except when the ball is in play. Coaches and athletes must wear face coverings at all times, except for athletes when actively participating in the field of play.
Team water coolers and shared drinking stations are also not allowed, along with a mandate that belongings should be used only by the individual owner or operator, citing water bottles, gloves, bats and hats as examples.
High-fives, handshake lines and other physical contact are discouraged and spitting, eating sees or chewing gum are not allowed.
Umpires and coaches must avoid exchanging documents or equipment with players, coaches or spectators, per the state’s recommendations.
