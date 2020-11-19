COLUMBUS — In order to assist with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. statewide curfew order, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has adjusted the game times for the football state championship games this weekend at Fortress Obetz in Columbus.
The games will now kickoff at 1:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, instead of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as previously announced.
In addition, the games on Sunday will kickoff at 12:15 and 5:15 (instead of noon and 5:00) so that all six games have a consistent pregame timing format.
While teams and fans can still travel home after 10 p.m., the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by 10 p.m.
“We want to support the Governor’s curfew order,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Kicking off earlier will help ensure that everyone has left the stadium by 10 Friday and Saturday night. We’ll need a sense of urgency to leave the facility after those games, but we don’t want to take away from the postgame experience. We are so excited to host the football state championship games this weekend and complete the fall season, so we want to help with the curfew order to leave the stadium by 10.”
Football State
Championship Games
All games
at Fortress Obetz.
Division VII
Friday, 1:15 p.m. — New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)
Division II
Friday, 6:15 p.m. — Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)
Division V
Saturday, 1:15 p.m. — Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)
Division III
Saturday, 6:15 p.m. — Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)
Division IV
Sunday, 12:15 p.m. — Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)
Division VI
Sunday, 5:15 p.m. — New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)
Championship Games
Live on Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 will televise the football state championship game live, with streaming available for the games at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum. Streaming is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers.
Tickets
The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games. For the football state championship games, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets.
