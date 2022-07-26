On Saturday, the Northwest Ohio MLB Memorabilia Veterans Raffle presented its fundraising check to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. The fundraiser, which was started by the late Dave Rohrbaugh over two years ago, raised $30,000 for Ohio veterans and raffled signed baseballs and memorabilia from the area’s professional baseball players. Pictured with the check are, front row, from left: Ohio Veterans Home residents Joseph Allen, Tim McElwain, Rudy Dalrymite and Paul Ferguson. Back row, from left: George Johnson, Alan Bostelman, Jason Bostelman, Denny Meyer, Larry Adams, Greg Inselmann and OVH volunteer coordinator Kim Lewallen
