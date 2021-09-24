COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s starting quarterback C.J. Stroud probably will rest his sore shoulder and play only in an emergency in OSU’s game against Akron on Saturday night, coach Ryan Day said on his radio show on Thursday.
Either Jack Miller, a redshirt freshman, or Kyle McCord, a freshman, probably will get the start but Day did not say which one could start in place of Stroud.
Day said OSU will “probably use C.J. in somewhat of an emergency capacity on Saturday and play some of those other guys.” He also said Stroud’s shoulder problem is “not serious.”
Miller played around 10 snaps last season. McCord has not appeared in a game this season, his first at OSU. Neither has thrown a pass in a college game.
On Tuesday, Day said Quinn Ewers, another highly regarded freshman quarterback, had “a lot of catching up to do,” so it does not appear likely he would play Saturday. Asked about Ewers on Thursday, he said he would be unavailable this week.
Stroud has started No. 10 Ohio State’s first three games and has passed for 963 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. McCord was a 5-star recruit. Miller was a 4-star recruit.
