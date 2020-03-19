2020 –VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 — Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 — Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 — Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 — 2014 Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 — Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 — Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 — Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 — William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 — Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 — Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 — (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 — Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West

1998 — William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 — Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 — Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 — Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 — Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 — Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 — Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

