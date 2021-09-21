Archbold was edged out by one spot for the No. 2 position in Division VI in the most recent Associated Press Ohio high school football poll released on Monday.
The Bluestreaks (5-0), fresh off a 41-7 rout of previous No. 12 Liberty Center, finished with four first-place votes and 174 total points, just one behind 4-0 Beverly Fort Frye. Defending D-VI state champ Coldwater leads the way with 222 points in the state ratings.
Edon picked up 14 points in Division VII after improving to 4-1 with a 52-32 win over Whiteford (Mich.) on Friday. The Bombers are currently 14th in the state poll, seven behind Lima Central Catholic.
Of local interest, Van Wert fell from its No. 1 position to seventh in Division IV after the defending state champions fell at St. Marys 21-14 on Friday. Otsego rose two spots to third in D-V, earning a first-place vote, after moving to 5-0 with a narrow 16-12 win at Elmwood. Columbus Grove remained steady at ninth in Division VI while Eastwood rose one spot to ninth in Division V and Toledo Central Catholic edged into the voting in Division II after winning its third straight game, a 38-0 shutout at Toledo St. John’s.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Cin. St. Xavier (18) 5-0 207
2. Lakewood St. Ed. (3) 5-0 197
3. Medina 5-0 170
4. Springfield 5-0 150
5. Marysville (1) 4-0 123
6. Upper Arlington 5-0 85
7. W. Chester Lakota West 4-1 80
8. Massillon Jackson 5-0 77
9. Cincinnati Moeller 4-1 63
10. Centerville (1) 4-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.
DIVISION II
1. Clev. Benedictine (11) 4-0 209
2. Cincinnati La Salle (11) 4-0 204
3. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 152
4. Medina Highland 4-1 108
5. Hudson 5-0 106
6. Willoughby South 5-0 90
7. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-0 81
8. Piqua 5-0 80
9. Akron Hoban 2-2 47
10. Avon Lake 4-1 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14) 5-0 209
2. Hamilton Badin (5) 5-0 194
3. Chag. Falls Kenston (2) 5-0 152
4. Granville 5-0 131
5. Aurora (1) 5-0 126
6. West Holmes 5-0 108
7. Dover (1) 4-0 74
8. Steubenville 4-1 63
9. Streetsboro 4-0 57
10. Hamilton Ross 4-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cin. Wyoming (14) 5-0 203
2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0 175
3. Cleveland VASJ (2) 3-0 143
4. Eaton (4) 5-0 131
5. Beloit West Branch 5-0 124
6. Cin. McNicholas (1) 5-0 113
7. Van Wert 4-1 79
8. Y’town Ursuline (2) 4-1 69
9. Waverly 4-0 64
10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 61
Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21) 4-1 225
2. Canfield S. Range 5-0 177
3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0 143
4. Ironton 4-1 136
5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 125
6. W. Laf. Ridgewood 5-0 104
7. Piketon 5-0 75
8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 70
9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 58
10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (17) 5-0 222
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 175
3. Archbold (4) 5-0 174
4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 143
5. Col. Station Columbia 5-0 90
6. Mogadore 4-1 86
7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 83
8. West Jefferson 5-0 82
9. Columbus Grove 5-0 71
10. Cols. Africentric 5-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (22) 5-0 229
2. Newark Catholic 5-0 176
3. Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 147
4. Lucas 5-0 138
5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 123
6. New Bremen 4-1 121
7. Portsm. Notre Dame 5-0 87
8. Shadyside (1) 5-0 64
9. Berne Union 5-0 36
10. N. Madison Tri-Village 4-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.
