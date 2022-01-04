Ottawa-Glandorf started off the new year with a boost as the 8-0 Titans topped the Division III rankings in the first Associated Press boys basketball poll of the season released on Monday.
The defending regional champions garnered five first-place votes and were 15 points ahead of second-place Versailles in the D-III poll.
Not to be outdone, Antwerp entered the first Division IV rankings of the year at No. 2 with 75 points and two first-place nods, putting the Archers 31 points behind defending D-IV state champion Botkins.
Wayne Trace was the only other local team in the state poll, earning 29 points to reside at No. 12 in the Division III ratings, six points behind Columbus Africentric and Cincinnati Taft for 10th.
Of area interest, Sylvania Northview and Lima Senior were No. 10 and 11 respectively in Division I, with Perrysburg not far behind in 15th. Toledo Central Catholic is No. 2 in Division II, 13 points behind defending state champion Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, while Toledo Emmanuel Christian is eighth in D-IV.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (11)
|6-0
|127
|2. Gahanna Lincoln
|8-1
|105
|3. Westerville S.
|8-0
|71
|4. Kettering Fairmont
|9-1
|51
|5. Upper Arlington (2)
|9-0
|48
|6. Pickerington Cent.
|7-1
|42
|7. Green
|9-1
|40
|8. Lakewood St. Edward
|6-2
|39
|9. Cin. Elder
|10-2
|37
|10. Sylvania Northview
|8-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Akr. SVSM (10)
|4-2
|100
|2. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|8-1
|87
|3. Kettering Alter
|7-2
|82
|4. Bloom-Carroll (2)
|8-1
|79
|5. Cin. Woodward
|8-1
|60
|6. Lexington
|8-1
|43
|7. Dresden Tri-Valley
|6-1
|37
|8. Waverly
|7-3
|30
|9. Akr. Buchtel
|6-3
|27
|10. Cols. Beechcroft
|5-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.
|DIVISION III
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5)
|8-0
|98
|2. Versailles (1)
|8-0
|83
|3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford
|8-0
|68
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|5-2
|68
|5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|6-2
|46
|6. Spring. Shawnee (1)
|7-2
|41
|7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1)
|8-1
|38
|8. S. Point
|8-1
|36
|9. Cols. Africentric
|4-2
|35
|(tie) Cin. Taft (2)
|5-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Botkins (7)
|8-1
|106
|2. Antwerp (2)
|9-0
|75
|3. Glouster Trimble
|9-0
|72
|4. Malvern (2)
|8-0
|71
|5. Cols. Grandview Hts.
|8-1
|51
|6. Lucasville Valley
|9-0
|50
|7. New Madison Tri-Village
|7-2
|46
|8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|8-1
|45
|9. Richmond Hts. (2)
|5-4
|39
|10. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|8-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13.
