The Antwerp Archers finished No. 2 in the state in Division IV in the final Associated Press Ohio boys basketball state poll released on Monday.
The 18-1 Archers garnered six first-place votes but were overtaken by previous No. 2 New Madison Tri-Village (21-0) by just three points in the final poll before tournaments begin next week.
Ottoville rose one spot to third, earning a first-place vote, while Columbus Grove rose two spots to fourth in the state.
In Division III, a 54-53 overtime loss to Van Wert on Saturday dinged Ottawa-Glandorf as the 16-4 Titans slipped two spots into a tie for 10th with Proctorville Fairland.
Of note to area hoops fans, Lima Shawnee garnered a first-place vote in the Division II poll and is 20 points behind No. 1 Akron St. Vincent St. Marys at No. 2. Rossford’s 61-45 loss to current D-I No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius on Saturday dropped the Bulldogs from No. 4 to No. 5 in Division II, eight points behind Struthers.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (13) 16-0 172
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (3) 15-2 151
3, Cincinnati Moeller (1) 15-4 118
4, Centerville (2) 18-3 112
5, Cincinnati Elder 16-3 107
6, Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 95
7, Westerville Central 16-2 78
8, Cleveland St. Ignatius 14-4 31
9, Thomas Worthington 16-4 30
10, Lakewood St. Edward 12-4 24
(tie), Canton McKinley 12-5 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Senior 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akron SVSM (16) 16-2 180
2, Lima Shawnee (1) 18-1 160
3, Jonathan Alder (1) 17-0 130
4, Struthers 18-0 89
5, Rossford 19-1 81
6, Cincinnati Woodward 17-3 68
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 17-1 67
8, Vincent Warren 16-2 65
9, Akron Buchtel 14-3 48
10, Hamilton Ross 19-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cincinnati McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (15) 20-1 180
2, Colonel Crawford (2) 20-0 146
3, Harvest Prep 15-0 122
4, Sardinia Eastern (1) 19-1 113
5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran East 8-2 94
6, Fredericktown 19-1 88
7, Beverly Ft. Frye 16-2 74
8, Cincinnati Taft 11-4 41
9, Wheelersburg 20-1 39
10, Proctorville Fairland 14-4 21
(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf 16-4 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1); 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cincinnati Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Tri-Village (7) 21-0 165
2, Antwerp (6) 18-1 162
3, Ottoville (1) 18-2 139
4, Columbus Grove 17-2 96
5, McDonald 19-1 79
6, New Boston Glenwood 17-2 75
7, Cin. College Prep (1) 10-1 68
(tie), Cedarville (1) 17-1 68
9, Botkins 19-3 66
10, Richmond Heights (3) 10-4 55
Others receiving:12 or more points: Toledo Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.