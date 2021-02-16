Basketball carousel.jpg

The Antwerp Archers finished No. 2 in the state in Division IV in the final Associated Press Ohio boys basketball state poll released on Monday.

The 18-1 Archers garnered six first-place votes but were overtaken by previous No. 2 New Madison Tri-Village (21-0) by just three points in the final poll before tournaments begin next week.

Ottoville rose one spot to third, earning a first-place vote, while Columbus Grove rose two spots to fourth in the state.

In Division III, a 54-53 overtime loss to Van Wert on Saturday dinged Ottawa-Glandorf as the 16-4 Titans slipped two spots into a tie for 10th with Proctorville Fairland.

Of note to area hoops fans, Lima Shawnee garnered a first-place vote in the Division II poll and is 20 points behind No. 1 Akron St. Vincent St. Marys at No. 2. Rossford’s 61-45 loss to current D-I No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius on Saturday dropped the Bulldogs from No. 4 to No. 5 in Division II, eight points behind Struthers.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (13) 16-0 172

2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (3) 15-2 151

3, Cincinnati Moeller (1) 15-4 118

4, Centerville (2) 18-3 112

5, Cincinnati Elder 16-3 107

6, Gahanna Lincoln 16-2 95

7, Westerville Central 16-2 78

8, Cleveland St. Ignatius 14-4 31

9, Thomas Worthington 16-4 30

10, Lakewood St. Edward 12-4 24

(tie), Canton McKinley 12-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Senior 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akron SVSM (16) 16-2 180

2, Lima Shawnee (1) 18-1 160

3, Jonathan Alder (1) 17-0 130

4, Struthers 18-0 89

5, Rossford 19-1 81

6, Cincinnati Woodward 17-3 68

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 17-1 67

8, Vincent Warren 16-2 65

9, Akron Buchtel 14-3 48

10, Hamilton Ross 19-3 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cincinnati McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (15) 20-1 180

2, Colonel Crawford (2) 20-0 146

3, Harvest Prep 15-0 122

4, Sardinia Eastern (1) 19-1 113

5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran East 8-2 94

6, Fredericktown 19-1 88

7, Beverly Ft. Frye 16-2 74

8, Cincinnati Taft 11-4 41

9, Wheelersburg 20-1 39

10, Proctorville Fairland 14-4 21

(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf 16-4 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1); 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cincinnati Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Tri-Village (7) 21-0 165

2, Antwerp (6) 18-1 162

3, Ottoville (1) 18-2 139

4, Columbus Grove 17-2 96

5, McDonald 19-1 79

6, New Boston Glenwood 17-2 75

7, Cin. College Prep (1) 10-1 68

(tie), Cedarville (1) 17-1 68

9, Botkins 19-3 66

10, Richmond Heights (3) 10-4 55

Others receiving:12 or more points: Toledo Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.

