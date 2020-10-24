Undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf swept the top honors as the Western Buckeye League named its all-league volleyball teams.

Maddie White of the Titans was the pick for player of the year while Amber Gerdeman was the selection of coach of the year.

Erin Kaufman of the Titans was also named to the all-league first team. Defiance’s Kendall Black was selected to the first team.

WBL Volleyball

First Team

Brooklyn Bourne (Celina); Kendall Black (Defiance); Kylie Vorhees (Elida); Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Maddie White (Ottawa-Glandorf); Karrington Green (Lima Shawnee); Kaleigh Palmer (Wapakoneta).

Second Team

Claire Bertke (St. Marys); Alanah Best (Lima Shawnee); Saleigh Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf); Kelsey Fullenkamp (Wapakoneta); Payten Bertke (Celina); Addisyn Freeman (Elida); Candence Miller (Elida).

Third Team

Lili Green (Lima Bath); Lexi Fortman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Lindsey Smith (Kenton); Gracie Freiberger (Lima Shawnee); Summer Wilson (Celina); Kaitlyn Parrish (Defiance); Chloei Barnett (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Lilly Lacey (Defiance); Miya Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf).

