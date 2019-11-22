The Crescent-News‘ Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors is a clean sweep for Ottawa-Glandorf.
Outside hitter Taylor Alt earned Player of the Year while Titans coach Amber Gerdeman is the area’s Coach of the Year.
Gerdeman, who coached last year at Patrick Henry, won the award in her first year at Ottawa-Glandorf.
Gerdeman, with 60 total points, won a close voting battle over three other coaches. Fairview coach Allison Ciolek finished second with 52 points, followed by Tinora coach Bretta Hagerty with 48 points and Miller City coach Kari Wenzinger with 46.
Alt, a 6-0 senior outside hitter, finished well ahead of Tinora senior Sydney Gerken’s 59 points, garnering seven first-place votes for 80 total points. After Gerken, Swanton senior Alexis Sarvo had 31 points, Patrick Henry senior Carissa Rosebrook garnered 25 points and Defiance senior Janelle Bryant finished with 20 points.
“One word comes to mind in winning the award and that is grateful,” Alt said. “I wouldn’t have been able to win this award without the support I’ve received from my parents, sister Jordan and my coaches in the Elite Club and at O-G.”
Gerdeman’s Ottawa-Glandorf team finished the season with a 25-3 record, which included a first-place 9-0 mark in the Western Buckeye League and a regional runner-up finish in Division III to eventual state champ Liberty-Benton.
“Winning this award is a great honor and the feeling is kind of indescribable,” Gerdeman said. “But I wouldn’t be able to get this award without the players and coaches. Give more credit to them. They put in a lot of hard work.”
Ottawa-Glandorf’s assistant coaches are Haley Gerten, Bob Luffring, Niki Ellerbrock and Lindsey Slusser.
“In coming over to coach at O-G, some things were the same from last year’s team, but some things were different,” Gerdeman said. “So, there was a learning curve for sure, but give a lot of credit to the girls. They were excited to learn the new system put forth and bought in. We continued with the fast paced offense from the past, but running different plays with the middle hitter was the biggest change.”
Alt finished third in the Defiance six-county area with 351 kills, hitting percentage (.358) and 68 service aces. In addition, Alt was second on the O-G team in total blocks (49), third on the team in digs (254) and fourth on the team in serve receive percentage (.910).
“Taylor has played for the Elite Club in Columbus the past three years,” Gerdeman said. “It was a big sacrifice, driving an hour and 40 minutes three times per week, but it has really paid off for her. Taylor’s defense in the back row has really improved this past year and she’s a really good passer. Her top two areas, though, are her hitting and her blocking. Her ability to block was huge for us this year. She also has a deep float serve, which was big in getting opponents out of their offensive systems.”
Alt has been playing volleyball since age eight. She started because of older sister Jordan, the 2016 WBL Player of the Year.
“I wanted to do everything my sister did, so I started playing volleyball,” Alt said. “I don’t remember how I got started at the position, but I’ve always been a hitter.”
Alt, a two-time WBL Player of the Year as well, has started all four years on the O-G varsity. She began playing all-around, playing in the back row her sophomore year.
“I struggled in the back row at first, but when I went to the Elite Club, they stressed the importance of defense and that helped me a lot,” Alt said. “It takes a lot of technique and determination to not let the ball drop. Now I can read the hitters and coach (Gerdeman) has helped to know where to be, for the best spot for the balls that are coming in from opponents. My hitting has gotten better over time, too.
“I have a lot better volleyball IQ now. I look for where to hit the ball, to find the openings, instead of just going out and hitting it anywhere, as hard as I can.”
Alt’s leaping ability has improved, too. Her top leap (with hand reach), measured by the Elite Club, is 9-10, just two inches short of touching the rim.
As for next year, Alt plans to keep playing volleyball in college and has signed with Division I Toledo. She plans to major in speech and language pathology.
“I also looked at Dayton and Indiana, but Toledo just felt like home,” Alt said. “I identified with the coaches really well.”
