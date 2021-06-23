Northwest Ohio Junior Golf Association

June 3

At Napoleon Municipal

Boys 16-18

Medalist: Konner Hoover 41. Runner-up: Drew Dauber 44.

Girls 14-18

Medalist: Riley Kleck 42. Runner-up: Reese Kleck 45.

Boys 13-15

Medalist: Kai Dauber 43. Runner-up: Kaden Kennerk 47.

Boys 12U

Medalist: Grady Short 45, Landon Murray 55.

June 10

At Eagle Rock

Boys 16-18

Medalist: Luke Rosebrook 77. Runner-up: Drew Dauber 78.

Girls 14-18

Medalist: Riley Kleck 84. Runner-up: Jamie Chester 91.

Boys 13-15

Medalist: Drake Sommer 84. Runner-up: Kai Dauber 87.

Boys 12U

Medalist: Grady Short 39. Runner-up: Landon Murray 51

June 14

At Ironwood

Boys 16-18

Medalist: Drew Dauber 76. Runner-up: Luke Rosebrook 80.

Girls 13-18

Medalist: Brayton Huffman 87. Runner-up: Reese Kleck 90.

Boys 13-15

Medalist: Drake Sommer 89*. Runner-up: Kaden Kennerk 89.

Boys 12U

Medalist: Landon Murray 48. Runner-up: Graycen Osterday 53.

*won in playoff.

