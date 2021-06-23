Northwest Ohio Junior Golf Association
June 3
At Napoleon Municipal
Boys 16-18
Medalist: Konner Hoover 41. Runner-up: Drew Dauber 44.
Girls 14-18
Medalist: Riley Kleck 42. Runner-up: Reese Kleck 45.
Boys 13-15
Medalist: Kai Dauber 43. Runner-up: Kaden Kennerk 47.
Boys 12U
Medalist: Grady Short 45, Landon Murray 55.
June 10
At Eagle Rock
Boys 16-18
Medalist: Luke Rosebrook 77. Runner-up: Drew Dauber 78.
Girls 14-18
Medalist: Riley Kleck 84. Runner-up: Jamie Chester 91.
Boys 13-15
Medalist: Drake Sommer 84. Runner-up: Kai Dauber 87.
Boys 12U
Medalist: Grady Short 39. Runner-up: Landon Murray 51
June 14
At Ironwood
Boys 16-18
Medalist: Drew Dauber 76. Runner-up: Luke Rosebrook 80.
Girls 13-18
Medalist: Brayton Huffman 87. Runner-up: Reese Kleck 90.
Boys 13-15
Medalist: Drake Sommer 89*. Runner-up: Kaden Kennerk 89.
Boys 12U
Medalist: Landon Murray 48. Runner-up: Graycen Osterday 53.
*won in playoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.