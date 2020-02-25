ARCHBOLD — Wauseon claimed its fourth consecutive Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling championship Saturday at “The Thunderdome” in Archbold, outlasting a challenge from runner-up Liberty Center and third-place Delta.
The Indians finished 20.5 points clear of the runner-up Tigers, led by three league champion efforts and three more grapplers finishing as league runners-up. Nolan Ray (126), Connor Twigg (145) and Sammy Sosa (285) all claimed victories to finish as NWOAL champions this season while Damon Molina (113), Wyatt Lane (170) and Wes Spadafore (220) were second in the NWOAL tournament.
Maguire Vollmar was a 9-2 winner over Delta’s Jayce Helminiak at 138 for Liberty Center while Dylan Matthews (132) downed Archbold’s Juan Garcia 5-2 and Camren Foster took home top honors at 160 following a 12-6 victory against Evergreen’s Brian Floyd.
Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp (106), Delta’s Zack Mattin (113) and Austin Kohlhofer (220), Archbold’s Shane Eicher (120) and Carson Meyer (182), Swanton’s Tyler Gowing (152) and Xavier Wiemken (170) and Evergreen’s Logan York (195) took home gold in the NWOAL meet.
NWOAL Championships
At Archbold
Team Scores
Wauseon 174.5, Liberty Center 154, Delta 145.5, Archbold 116.5, Swanton 76, Evergreen 55, Bryan 52, Patrick Henry 41, Montpelier 22
First-Place Matches
106 – Jeff Camp (PH) def. Collin Twigg (W), 6-1; 113 – Zack Mattin (D) pinned Damon Molina (W), 1:48; 120 – Shane Eicher (A) def. Carson Chiesa (D), 6-4; 126 – Nolan Ray (W) def. Gabe Meyer (D), 9-6; 132 – Dylan Matthews (LC) def. Juan Garcia (A), 5-2; 138 – Maguire Vollmar (LC) def. Jayce Helminiak (D), 9-2; 145 – Connor Twigg (W) def. Brennan Short (A), 3-0; 152 – Tyler Gowing (S) def. Kaleb Barnes (D), 7-2; 160 – Camren Foster (LC) def. Brian Floyd (E), 12-6; 170 – Xavier Wiemken (S) pinned Wyatt Lane (W), 3:03; 182 – Carson Meyer (A) def. Max Hoffman (D), 4-3; 195 – Logan York (E) def. Owen Box (LC), 16-14; 220 – Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Wes Spadafore (W), 2:40; 285 – Sammy Sosa (W) def. Brodie Stevens (S), 3-2 (UTB).
Third-Place Matches
106 – Rylee Hanefeld (D) pinned Ayden Gleckler (E), 1:53; 113 – Ethan Bostelman (LC) major dec. Wyatt Armstrong (A), 8-0; 120 – Zaden Torres (W) pinned Emmett Perry (LC), 4:01; 126 – Andrew Francis (A) pinned Landon Brigle (M), 1:39; 132 – Colin Smith (E) def. Connor Nagel (W), 5-2; 138 – Lawson Grime (W) major dec. Cody Dekoeyer (S), 12-2; Colin Johnson (LC) major dec. Dakota Sintobin (D), 15-1; 152 – Ethan Glover (W) def. Josh Nofzinger (A), 2-1 (TB); 160 – Malachi Collins (B) pinned Lucas Jones (D), 0:35; 170 – Owen Johnson (LC) major dec. John Yoder (A), 9-1; 182 – Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Gavin Wurm (M), 2:20; 195 — Carter Hoffman (LC) pinned Josh Stout (PH), 2:37; 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) def. Kyle Huffman (LC), 6-1; 285 – Ray Culler (LC) def. Jose Bejarano (PH), 2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.