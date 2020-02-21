The NWOAL wrestling tournament will take place at Archbold this year on Saturday. Wauseon will be looking to take its fourth consecutive tournament title, while Delta is expected to contend.
“I think the league is pretty wide open this year,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “I like our chances to win a fourth straight title, but we will have our work cut out for us. There are several teams in the league who have some very good wrestlers, which will make for some competitive weight classes. So, for us to win our fourth straight title, we’ll have to control what we can control and win the matches that we should.
“Our seed meeting for this tournament will be very interesting considering we did not have to have a full league dual meet schedule this year. Therefore, there may not be a lot of head to head match-ups. Seeding and bracket position will go a long way in determining who will win the League title this year.”
Archbold and Liberty Center, along with Patrick Henry, are considered the darkhorses.
“It’s always nice to compete in your own gym,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “The focus of our schedule is to perform our best at the end of the season. We seem to have been doing a much better job of that the last few years. Our league is not as good as it has historically been, so in a few weight classes the opportunity to be a finalist is high for a wrestler that may not even qualify for state. That is not typical of the make-up of wrestlers that reach the championship match in the NWOAL tournament. We don’t really have any team goals for the NWOAL tournament, but it’s really the last opportunity to make some improvements before the post season begins.”
Wauseon will have two defending league champs, in Damon Molina (113) and Nolan Ray (126). Depending on if guys stay in the same weight classes or move around, Ray should be the heavy favorite at 126. Archbold’s Andrew Francis could be the top contender for Ray.
For Wauseon, Colin Twigg (106) and Delta’s Evan Hanefield should be the top contenders. Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp could also fit into the mix. Delta’s Zack Mattin (113) is the favorite over Molina, who will need an upset over the defending Division III state champ, to win another title.
The 120 pound class should be wide open, between Delta’s Carson Chiesa, Wauseon’s John Martinez and Liberty Center’s Emmett Perry. Liberty Center’s Dylan Matthews is the favorite at 132, with Delta’s Gabe Meyer and Wauseon’s Connor Nagel a step behind.
At 138, Liberty Center’s Maguire Vollmar is the favorite, while Wauseon’s Connor Twigg and Delta’s Jayce Helminiak will contend. At 145, Archbold’s Brennan Short and Wauseon’s Zaiden Kessler are the top contenders.
At 152, Wauseon’s Ethan Glover, Delta’s Kaleb Barnes and Archbold’s Josh Nofziger are the top contenders. At 160, if healthy, Patrick Henry’s T.J. Rhamy is the heavy favorite to defend his title from last season.
At 170, Wauseon’s Jarrett Bischoff is a heavy favorite, while Swanton’s Xavier Wiemken could be in the mix. At 182, Archbold’s Carson Meyer has moved into the favorite’s role. Delta’s Max Hoffman, Bryan’s Dylan McCandless and Swanton’s Ian Saunders could also contend.
The 195 pound class is wide open, with Liberty Center’s Owen Box, Patrick Henry’s Josh Stout and Archbold’s Adrian Juarez all contending for the top spot.
If healthy, Wil Morrow, ranked first in the state in Division III by borofanohio.net, is the heavy favorite to defend his 220-pound title. Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer, ranked fourth in the state, looks to pull off an upset. Liberty Center’s Ray Culler, whether he’s at 220 or 285, could be a contender at 220.
At 285, Wauseon’s Sammy Sosa, ranked seventh in the state in Division II, is the favorite. Swanton’s Brodie Stevens, ranked eighth in the state in Division III, hopes to contend. If here, Culler could also contend.
NLL Championships
Napoleon will be hosting the NLL wrestling tournament on Saturday. Action begins at 10 a.m.
“The guys are excited about the chance to wrestle on their home mats for the tournament,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “Wrestling for a chance at a championship brings new energy and should help them win some matches they may not normally win.”
Division I Perrysburg, ranked sixth in the state, is the favorite.
“Perrysburg has one of the better teams in the state and we could be next in line (at second), if we wrestle well,” Seiler said. “We stumbled in a couple of our NLL dual matches, but we finally have our best lineup for this meet, which we haven’t had all year. If we wrestle to our capabilities, we could be right there. We will look four seniors and juniors to lead us and three of our young kids, sophomore Omar Estrada (132), freshman Brayden Hull (126) and sophomore Angelo Gonzalez (160) could all compete for a title. Gonzalez has had a really good year for us, getting 30 wins this year. We expect a good weekend from him.”
Seniors Xavier Johnson (195), Caleb Sell (138) and Tyler Bostelman (145), along with juniors Claude Buckmaster (120) and Demetrius Hernandez (285) all have a good chance at placing in the top four, or higher.
“Demetrius was close to winning a title last year and we’re hoping for a championship from him this year,” added Seiler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.