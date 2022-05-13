ARCHBOLD — The Liberty Center girls and Wauseon boys walked away with the team titles at the NWOAL Track and Field championships on Friday.
Wauseon won the boys meets with 130.5 points. Archbold was second with 103.5. Bryan was third with 101.
Joshuah Taylor dominated the distance races winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races. He set an NWOAL record with his time of 4.18.17 in the 1600 meter run, five second ahead of the previous record holder.
In the girls meet Liberty Center dominated garnering 190 points while second Bryan had 103 and third place Wauseon had 85.
The Mohler sisters had an impressive day for the Tigers as Haley, Elle and Kate Mohler all played crucial parts in Liberty Center winning the 100, 200 and 800 meter relays. Kate Mohler also won the 300 hurldes while Elle Mohler won 200 meter dash.
Boys
Wauseon 130.5, Archbold 103.5, Bryan 101, Liberty Center 98.5, Evergreen 80, Delta 59, Swanton 37, Patrick Henry 33.5
Field Events
High jump - 1. Davis (S), 6-02; Behnfeldt (A), Bailey (A). Long Jump - 1. Davis (S), 20-03.5; Tester (W), Dunbar (E). Discus - 1. Tresnan-Reighard (D), 139-07; Worline (E), Douglas (B). Shot put - 1. Shaw (W), 48-11.5; Box (LC), Seedorf (PH). Pole vault - 1. Perry (LC), 12-06; Rhorrs (PH), Ruple (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Torres, Pena); Bryan, Archbold. 110 hurdles - 1. Long (LC), 15.72; Wyse (D), Dunbar (E). 100 meters - 1. Riley (A), 11.38; Garza (B), Smith Jr. (W). 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 1:32.51; Bryan, Liberty Center. 1600 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 4:18.17; Fackler (B), Callan (W). 400 relay - 1. Archbold (Riley, Miller, Dominique, Behnfeldt), 44.77; Evergreen, Liberty Center. 400 meters - 1. Tester (W), 51.79; Bailey (A), Roth (LC). 300 hurdles - 1. Davis (S), 41.45; Mora (D), Felzer (W). 800 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 2:01.00; Callan (W), Torres (W). 200 meters - 1. Tester (W), 23.12; Lumbrezer (E), Wood (LC). 3200 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 9:39.69; Fackler (B), Wasnich (W). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:33.18; Wauseon, Delta.
Girls
Liberty Center 190, Bryan 103, Wauseon 85, Patrick Henry 63, Evergreen 60, Archbold 59, Swanton 50, Delta 32
Field Events
High Jump - 1. Rupp (A), 5-01; Gerken (LC), Tester (W). Long jump - 1. Firevovid (B), 15-11; Rupp (W), Roth (LC). Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 116-11; Hutchinson (W), Wooley (A). Shot put - 1. Eitinear (S), 38-06; Alspaugh (B), Cramer (LC). Pole vault - 1. Rupp (W), 9-00; Boyer (PH), Smith (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - Liberty Center (Meller, Oelkrug, Stark, Miller), 9:53.25; Bryan, Patrick Henry. 100 hurdles - 1. Merillat (A), 17.31; Fireovid (B), Bailey (LC). 100 meters - 1. VanWert (E), 12.97; Hollenbaugh (LC), Minnich (LC). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:46.10; Bryan, Evergreen. 1600 meters - 1. Oelkrug (LC), 5:20.85; Thormeier (B), Rhoades (W). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (H. Mohler, K. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler); Evergreen, Bryan. 400 meters - 1. Rupp (A), 1:00.84; Meyer (PH), Woodring (E). 300 hurdles - 1. K. Mohler (LC), 47.06; Merillat (A), Mennetti (W). 800 meters - 1. Miller (LC), 2:24.38; Oelkrug (LC), Dockery (S). 200 meters - 1. E. Mohler (LC), 25.92; Armey (LC), Finfera (S). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 11:38.64; Rhoades (W), Welch (D). 1600 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Armey, H. Mohler, Miller, E. Mohler), 4:11.25; Patrick Henry, Bryan.
