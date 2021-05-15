METAMORA – Liberty Center was able to get past Patrick Henry for the girls title, while Archgold was 1.5 points better than Bryan to win the boys title following the NWOAL track and field running finals at Evergreen.
The Tiger girls dominated in the running finals. Kemedy Roell was a double winner, taking the 100 and 200. Hope Oelkrun won the 1600 and Sydney Miller won the 3200. Sophie Long won the 110 hurdles.
Bryan’s Aquilina Cordic won the 300 hurdles, Patrick Henry’s Megan Meyer won the 400 and Archbold’s Kylie Sauder won the 800.
Liberty Center also swept the 400, 800 and 1600 relay races.
Bryan had a pair of double winners, but fell short of the team title. Owen Potvin won the 100 and 200 and Joshuah Taylor took the 800 and 1600.
Archbold had one individual winner, as Trey Theobald won the 400.
Wauseon also had a double winner as Noah Sauber took the 110 and 300 hurdles. Braden Vernot won the 3200.
NWOAL Championships
Boys
Team Scores
Archbold 133.5, Bryan 132, Wauseon 112, Liberty Center 71.5, Delta 66, Evergreen 65.5, Patrick Henry 44.5, Swanton 17.
Running Finals
110 hurdles – Noah Sauber (W), 16.59; Hageman (A), Barnes (D), Wyse (D). 100 – Owen Potvin (B), 11.21; Theobald (A), Tester (W), Kepler (B). 800 relay – Archbold (Al. Roth, Keiser, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:33.95; Bryan; Delta; Patrick Henry. 1600 – Joshuah Taylor (B), 4:25.57; Vernot (W), Elieff (LC), Callan (W). 400 relay – Wauseon (Tester, Sauber, Hogan, Tester), 45.37; Bryan; Delta; Archbold. 400 – Trey Theobald (A), 49.80; Shaw (B), Johnson (PH), Lumbrezer (E). 300 hurdles – Noah Sauber (W), 42.79; Shepherd (B), Barnes (D), Plassman (A). 800 – Joshuah Taylor (B), 2:01.90; Callan (W), Garrow (A), McCance (PH). 200 – Owen Potvin (B), 22.67; Tester (W), Shaw (B), Lumbrezer (E). 3200 – Braden Vernot (W), 9:45.09; Taylor (B), Wasnich (W), Johns (A). 1600 relay – Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:31.36; Bryan; Patrick Henry; Liberty Center.
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 187.3, Patrick Henry 126.7, Wauseon 94, Archbold 80.5, Bryan 62, Evergreen 39, Delta 39, Swanton 13.5.
Running Finals
100 hurdles – Sophie Long (LC), 16.90; Baird (PH), Merillat (A), Armstriong (D). 100 – Kennedy Roell (LC), 12.43; VanWert (E), Wymer (D), Parker (W). 800 relay – Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:46.31; Patrick Henry; Archbold; Bryan. 1600 – Hope Oelkrug (LC), 5:16.25; Rhoades (W), Mathews (W), Meller (LC). 400 relay – Liberty Center (K. Mohler, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 50.86; Evergreen; Delta; Wauseon. 400 – Megan Meyer (PH), 1:01.14; H. Mohler (LC), Miley (B), Oberlin (B). 300 hurdles – Aquilina Cordic (B), 47.33; K. Mohler, Merillat, Long. 800 – Kylie Sauder (A), 2:20.19; Oelkrug (LC), Miller (LC), Bostelman (PH). 200 – Kemmedy Roell (LC), 26.21; Armey (LC), Parker (W), Holloway (PH). 3200 – Sydney Miller (LC), 11:41.39; Rhoades (W), Duden (W), Woolace (LC). 1600 relay – Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, Miller, E. Mohler), 4:10.80
