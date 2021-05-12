METAMORA — After the first day of competition in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League track championships, the Liberty Center boys and Patrick Henry girls lead the fields with field events, the 3200 relay and running preliminaries complete.
Wauseon claimed the boys 3200 relay in 8:30.91 with seniors Layton Willson and Braden Vernot teaming with sophomores Zaden Torres and Jackson Callan. The LC boys lead Archbold 47.5-42.5 with Delta in third with 34 points.
Riley Chapa won the long jump in 20-1 for Liberty Center while the Tiger boys got runner-up finishes from Brecken Garretson (pole vault) and Owen Box (shot put). Other winners included Archbold’s Caleb Ranzau (pole vault) and Parker VonDeylen (discus), Delta’s Kai Fox (shot put) and Swanton’s Kayden Davis (high jump).
On the gitrls side, Trista Fintel broke a 20-year-old record in the shot put with a 43-2 for PH, breaking the previous mark of 41-11.25 set by Liberty Center’s Kathryn Davis in 2001. Fintel also won easily in the discus with a 130-6. Archbold sophomore Sophie Rupp won the high jump while Wauseon freshman Teagan Rupp claimed the long jump. Liberty Center’s Sophie Long won the pole vault while the Tiger quartet of Sydney Miller, Hope Oelkrug, MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller won the 3200 relay. PH leads LC 57.6 to 42.3 in the team standings with Wauseon close behind in third with 40 points.
The finals of the running events will be held Friday at Evergreen at 7 p.m.
NWOAL Championships
At Evergreen
Boys Meet
Liberty Center 47.5, Archbold 42.5, Delta 34, Evergreen 31.5, Wauseon 23, Bryan 20, Swanton 16
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Fox (D), 46-0.5; Box (LC), Kohlhofer (D), Banister (W). Discus - 1. VonDeylen (A), 133-3; Kohlhofer (D), Snyder (B), Worline (E). High jump - 1. Davis (S), 6-2; Wyse (D), Chapa (LC), Woodring (E). Long jump - 1. Chapa (LC), 20-1; E. Lumbrezer (E), Behnfeldt (A), Sauber (W). Pole vault - 1. Ranzau (A), 13-0; Garretson (LC) 13-0; Tilse (A), Rohrs (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Willson, Vernot, Torres, Callan), 8:30.91; Bryan, Patrick Henry, Archbold.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 57.66, Liberty Center 42.33, Wauseon 40, Archbold 32.5, Bryan 17, Delta 14, Swanton 12.5, Evergreen 12
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Fintel (PH), 43-2; Gensler (A), Meyer (W), Giesige (LC). Discus - 1. Fintel (PH), 130-6; Gensler (A), Hutchinson (W), Lumbrezer (E). High jump - 1. S. Rupp (A), 5-2; Arnos (PH), Harmon (PH), Gerken (LC). Long jump - 1. T. Rupp (W), 16-0; Wymer (D), Fireovid (B), Pownall (W). Pole vault - 1. Long (LC), 8-6; Boyer (PH), Elieff (LC), Smith (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (S. Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, G. Miller), 9:49.78; Patrick Henry, Wauseon, Bryan.
