The Northwest Ohio Athletic League (NWOAL) is seeking a publicist.

The role would have an expected time commitment of two to three hours per week and the applicant would be responsible for: updating, maintaining and publicizing all league contests, standings, and records to media outlets (newspaper, radio/TV stations local and statewide) as well as the NWOAL website, Twitter and/or other social media forums.

Other roles would include collecting NWOAL stats weekly from head coaches and/or schools, updating the NWOAL record book and attend all-league meetings, voting sessions and any other event in which the league is recognized or represented.

Please contact NWOAL President Dan Curtis at dcurtis@evgvikings.org to express interest before Sept. 3.

