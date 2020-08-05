With the recent decision made by the Toledo City Athletic League to suspend all high school sports until Oct. 1, it left not only the City League teams in the lurch, but also forced schools who had non-league contests against the City League scrambling to find new opponents.
One of those leagues put in a tough situation is the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Between the sports of volleyball, boys and girls soccer, football and girls tennis, the two leagues had 20 contests scheduled against each other with the opportunities for a few others.
Following a recommendation from TPS superintendent Romules Durant, the TPS board of education voted Thursday to suspend all athletic activities for the six City League schools: Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite and Woodward.
In football, Swanton lost two-thirds of its non-league games as Week 2 against Bowsher and Week 3 at Rogers are now off the books.
Delta also had a Week 2 game against Rogers, and instead will play Swanton in a non-league tilt that week. The two will also play a league game later in the season.
Bryan also lost a non-league game as the Bears were scheduled to host Woodward during the second week of the season.
In volleyball, one contest is off the books as Wauseon was set to host Bowsher on Sept. 24. Two other matches – an Evergreen game Oct. 1 at Bowsher and Archbold and Start at Rossford on Oct. 10 – are up in the air.
Defiance's schedule saw one chance meeting with a City League opponent. The Bulldogs are to play at the Sylvania Southview Spiketacular on Sept. 5. Bowsher was set to be a part of the field.
Two teams took hits in boys soccer. Wauseon lost two games (Aug. 31 at Waite, Sept. 26 vs. Bowsher), while Delta lost one, an Aug. 31 game at Start. The Panthers are also in the Maumee Valley Fall Tournament, along with Scott.
Wauseon could lose a third game, as the Indians are scheduled to play at Start on Oct. 15.
Four girls soccer teams lost at least one game. Delta had a Sept. 28 date with Waite, while Wauseon was to host the East Toledo team on Sept. 24. Liberty Center was to play at Start on Sept. 10. Evergreen has lost two games, Aug. 31 against Waite and Sept. 3 against Rogers.
Wauseon also lost three girls tennis matches. The Indians were to host Scott on Aug. 31, Start on Sept. 14 and Bowsher on Sept. 21. Bryan had a match set for Aug. 31 against Bowsher.
Some of the contests are contingent on the OHSAA allowed school versus school competition in contact sports.
