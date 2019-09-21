The Bryan boys and Wauseon girls won team titles at the NWOAL tournament on Friday at Auglaize Golf Club.
The Indians took second, Swanton third, Archbold fourth and and Delta rounded out the top five in the boys event.
Case Hartman shot a 69 to lead the Golden Bears to a victory while teammates Nolan Kidston and Clayton Rupp finished with an 80 and 82 respectively.
Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer tied for runner-up for the Indians with a 77 each while Luke Wheeler had an 84.
On the girls side, Evergreen finished runner-up to the Indians followed by Archbold and Patrick Henry.
Lexe McQuillen earned medalist honors posting a 65 for Wauseon while teammate Calaway Gerken finished third with 87.
NWOAL Championship
At Auglaize Golf Club
Boys
Bryan (318) — Case Hartman 69, Nolan Kidston 80, Clayton Rupp 82, Nathan Hess 87; Wauseon (323) — Dylan Grahn 77, Andy Scherer 77, Luke Wheeler 84, Jaxon Radabaugh 85; Swanton (349) — Garrett Swank 79, Sam Betz 81, Raymond Schad 88, Brady Lemons 101; Archbold (364) — Luke Rosebrook 83, Josh Nofzinger 86, Drew McCarty 97, Kenny Williams 98; Delta (368) — Chase Stickley 81, Zack Mattin 89, Cael Chiesa 95, Jayce Helminiak 103; Evergreen (392) — Garrett Betz 88, Aaron Miller 90, Connor Bartschy 105, Ethan Shively 109; Patrick Henry (408) — Trey Woods 89, Ethan Rohrs 103, Aidan Breece 108, Nick Myers 108; Liberty Center (449) — Cole Zeiter 95, Sam Zeiter 110, Jake Spieth 119, Zac Judge 125.
Girls
Wauseon (357) - Lexe McQuillin 65, Calaway Gerken 87, Halle Frank 100, Jordan King 105; Evergreen (379) — Madalynn Peloso 85, Allie Herr 92, Chloe Creque 100, Lila Johnson 102; Archbold (409) — Josee Grime 97, Brayton Huffman 97, Shylo Richardson 105, Ema Heckel 110, Carly Grime 110; Patrick Henry (448) — Sydney Rohrs 94, Sarah Millikan 100, Brandi Arnold 115, Chloe Ballow 139; Bryan (NTS) — Sam Doty 118.
