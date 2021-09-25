Bryan outlasted Swanton by five shots on Friday to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf championship at Auglaize Golf Course, marking the third consecutive league championship and 33rd overall in program history.
A first also occurred in Defiance as Archbold edged out Wauseon 399-402 for the NWOAL girls golf league championship, the first time an official full girls meet was held for the conference crown.
In the boys meet, sophomore Noah Huard’s 78 led the charge for the Golden Bears while sophomore Drew Dauber was close behind with an 80. Swanton seniors Garrett Swank and Sam Betz each shot 79 as the Bulldogs fell just short of their first league crown since 1993. Archbold was six shots back of Swanton in third place, as junior Luke Rosebrook earned conference medalist honors with a round of 76. Wauseon was fourth, led by Andy Scherer’s 78 and Jackson Gleckler’s 79, while Patrick Henry was fifth.
In the girls tournament, Brayton Huffman topped all scorers in the field as the Archbold junior shot 89 to claim medalist accolades in the first-ever league event. Carly Grime shot 93 to help the Bluestreak cause. Wauseon was three shots back, paced by seniors Jordan King and Halle Frank, who shot 949 and 96, respectively. Freshman Kasey Nelson of Patrick Henry and Evergreen senior Chloe Creque each shot 97 to lead their teams to respective fourth and fifth-place finishes.
NWOAL Championships
At Auglaize
Boys
Bryan (337) — Noah Huard 78, Drew Dauber 80, Nathan Hess 88, Carter Brown 91; Swanton (342) — Garrett Swank 79, Sam Betz 79, Mazin Rukieh 88, Adam Lemon 96; Archbold (348) — Luke Rosebrook 76, Cahle Roth 81, Zane Behnfeldt 93, River Ryan 98; Wauseon (348) — Andy Scherer 78, Jackson Gleckler 79, Mykale Schneider 93, Riley Morr 98; Patrick Henry (373) — Ethan Rohrs 87, Ian Schwab 93, Jaxson Guelde 95, Thomas Smith 98; Evergreen (422) — Caden Beier 98, Adam Schmidt 104, Ayden Gleckler 109, Brandon Cobb 111; Liberty Center (433) — Sam Zeiter 102, Carter Dickman 108, Landon Schultz 108, Tim Blanton 115; Delta (436) — Gavin Cousino 101, Slade Young 107, Adam Mattin 111, Ethan Huffman 117.
Girls
Archbold (399) — Brayton Huffman 89, Carly Grime 93, Alli Bickel 100, Aniyah Copeland 117; Wauseon (402) — Jordan King 94, Halle Frank 96, Ashley Fisher 104, Calaway Gerken 108; Patrick Henry (453) — Kasey Nelson 97, Alyssa Gebers 100, Maddi Latta 127, Katie Johnson 129; Evergreen (488) — Chloe Creque 97, Ashlynn Lutrell 116, Sammy Miller 137, Emma Vaculik 138; Delta (498) — Gabby Ford 120, Kalleigh Mignin 124, Layla Stickley 127, Abby Ford 127; Liberty Center (548) — Riley Garretson 115, Audrey Bowers 134, Killian Garretson 147, Claire McMaster 152; Bryan (no team score) — Sam Doty 106, Tara Morr 121, Elizabeth Thiel 124.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.