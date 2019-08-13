BRYAN — Last year’s champ, Patrick Henry, was tabbed by the NWOAL coaches to repeat at the league’s annual media day on Sunday at Bryan High School.
The Patriots were nearly a unanimous pick, getting seven of the eight first place votes. Archbold, which finished in a tie for third for overall points in the balloting, received the other first place vote.
In the final vote tally, Patrick Henry received 66 points, ahead of second place Bryan, with 52 points. Archbold and Liberty Center both garnered 46 points, followed by Wauseon (34), Evergreen (22), Swanton (16) and Delta (10).
Patriots coach Bill Inselmann mentioned that according to the OHSAA, Patrick Henry is definitely the smallest school in the league, with just 97 boys.
“When I growing up, my dad always told me that you don’t pick on the smallest kid on the bus, so guys, please take that into consideration when you are voting for which team will win the league,” Inselmann said.
But none of the other head coaches were buying it. Patrick Henry, 7-0 in the NWOAL last year, returns seven on offense and seven on defense, including five offensive and defensive linemen.
Standouts T.J. Rhamy (NWOAL second team quarterback and Defensive Player of the Year), Wil Morrow (NWOAL first team running back) return along with Garrett Schwiebert, NWOAL first team OL/DL), who recently signed a full ride scholarship to the University of Toledo.
Patrick Henry has 45 players on its roster, including 16 freshmen.
“I like our top players, but we are small in numbers and if we have very many injuries, our season could go south in a hurry,” Inselmann said.
Runner-up pick Bryan has the largest roster, at 66 players. The Golden Bears, like Patrick Henry, have 14 returning starters, including quarterback Nate Miller, the reigning NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year. Bryan also returns two of its top receivers, Connor Arthur, an NWOAL first team selection and Titus Rohrer, an NWOAL second teamer.
“A weakness for us, like last year, are the offensive and defensive lines, but we should be improved in that area, over last year,” said Bryan coach Grant Redhead. “Our biggest strengths are depth and team speed, especially at the skill positions.”
Arcbhold, which tied for third with Liberty Center in total votes, returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
Skill players back on offense are quarterback Brandon Taylor, running back Noah Gomez, tight end Brayden Hall and wide receivers Antonio Cruz, Isaiah Gomez and Tony Grime. Key returnees on defense are defensive backs Caleb Hogrefe, Grime, Zimmerman and Noah Gomez.
Liberty Center won its first nine games last year, before losing in the regular season finale to Patrick Henry, in the NWOAL title game. The Tigers then went on to make it to the Division V state semifinals, before falling to eventual state champion Orrville.
The problem for the Tigers, though, is that just three players return on offense and four on defense.
Evergreen has finished 4-6 during coach Aaron Schmidt’s first two years. The Vikings return six starters on offense and defense, but lost 1,000 yard rusher and speedster Hunter Van Wert.
Swanton looks to rebuild under new coach Denton Saunders. Swanton returns seven starters on offense and five on defense. A lot of the Bulldogs’ success will depend on how quickly the offense adjusts from running the wing t, to running Saunders’ spread offense.
“The starters are beginning to get it, but it’s been a transition,” Saunders said. Quarterback Andrew Thornton, who started the last four games after recovering from an ACL injury, will run the offense.
Delta (1-9 last year) also has a new coach, in Nate Ruple. The Panthers have 39 players on the roster and just six seniors.
“We are working on teaching the fundamentals, but we’re getting better each week,” Ruple said. “Our offensive line has the potential to be really solid, but our big weakness right now is having a small and inexperienced senior class.”
