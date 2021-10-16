METAMORA — Liberty Center senior Hope Oelkrug joined an exclusive club in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League on Saturday as just the third-ever four-time individual league champion in her Tigers’ march to a third straight girls team title Saturday at Evergreen.
Oelkrug joins former LC and Ohio State runner Brittany Atkinson (2011-14) and Archbold’s Rachel (Sauder) Kinsman (1988-91) as the only runners to sweep four league titles, finishing Saturday’s race in 19:42. The Tigers placed the top three runners and five in the top 11 to finish with 25 points, well ahead of runner-up Wauseon’s 69. Makayla Meller and Gracie Miller were second and third, respectively, while Cassie Elieff was eighth and Reagan Dulle 11th.
Grace Rhoades and Maggie Duden were fourth and sixth, respectively, for Wauseon while Delta freshman Josilyn Welch (fifth), Bryan’s Kate Thormeier (seventh), Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (ninth) and Patrick Henry’s Emily Gillson (10th) rounded out the top 10.
Bryan senior standout Joshuah Taylor broke through for his first-ever individual league title in 16:46, snapping a two-year streak of runner-up finishes as Bryan finished fourth overall.
Archbold snapped a 10-year drought atop the league team standings as the Bluestreaks won a sixth-runner tiebreak with Wauseon to claim the league title, the first team outside of LC or Wauseon to win a league crown since Bryan in 2013.
Brady Johns was fourth to pace the Bluestreaks with Aden McCarty (seventh) and Brennan Garrow (10th) adding top-10 finishes. Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich was second overall along with Aidan Pena in sixth and Carter Nofziger in eighth to help the cause. Bryan’s Xander Fackler was third overall while Liberty Center teammates Kenny Miles and Matthew Marlow were fifth and ninth, respectively.
NWOAL Championships
At Evergreen
Boys Meet
Archbold 45, Wauseon 45, Liberty Center 69, Bryan 86, Delta 126, Patrick Henry 156.
Top 20
Joshuah Taylor (B), 16:46; Hunter Wasnich (W); Xander Fackler (B); Brady Johns (A); Kenny Miles (LC); Aidan Pena (W); Aden McCarty (A); Carter Nofziger (W); Matthew Marlow (LC); Brennan Garrow (A); Caleb Harrow (A); Garrett Leininger (W); Landon Stamm (A); Derek Dulle (LC), Cody Minnich (LC); Brennan Yates (PH); Zaden Torres (W); Santana Serratos (S); Oliver Seibert (A); Gabe Short (A).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 25, Wauseon 69, Patrick Henry 87, Archbold 98, Evergreen 128, Bryan 134, Delta 151.
Top 20
Hope Oelkrug (LC), 19:42; Makayla Meller (LC); Gracie Miller (LC); Grace Rhoades (W); Josilyn Welch (D); Maggie Duden (W); Kate Thormeier (B), Cassie Elieff (LC); Sophie Rupp (A); Emily Gillson (PH); Reagan Dulle (LC); Madison Prigge (PH); Kayla Gleckler (E); Lexi Holloway (PH), Karley Ramirez (A); Alexis Nieves (B); Serena Mathews (W); Deanna Hoffman (E); Kristine Minnich (LC); Emilie Wasnich (W).
