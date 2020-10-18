DELTA -- Liberty Center’s Hope Oelkrug won her third consecutive Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship Saturday at Delta Park as the Tiger girls defended their 2019 team title. In the boys race, Wauseon regained league supremacy for the first time since 2016, snapping LC’s three-year reign as NWOAL team champions.
Oelkrug, a junior standout for Liberty Center, finished 11 seconds clear of Archbold’s Kylie Sauder to win the league title while LC placed eight runners in the top 13 and 10 in the top 27 to roll to the team triumph. Freshmen MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller were third and fourth while senior Sydney Miller was fifth. Dalayna Ashbaugh and Mallory Stark were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Runner-up Wauseon was led by Serena Mathews in sixth and Grace Rhoades in seventh while Magdalena Duden rounded out the top 10 for the Indians.
In the boys race, Wauseon showed similar dominance with individual champion Braden Vernot in first in 16:01.76 and teammates Jack Callan, Hunter Wasnich and Aidan Pena in spots four through six. The championship finish for Vernot is his second straight and the third straight finish in the top three.
Bryan junior Joshuah Taylor was second in 16:22.32 while LC senior Nathaniel Elieff was third. Archbold had a pair of top-10 finishers in Brady Johns (ninth) and Aden McCarty (10th) and PH was paced by Ivan Delgado in 12th.
NWOAL Championships
At Delta
Boys
Wauseon 27, Archbold 62, Liberty Center 77, Bryan 82, Patrick Henry 111, Evergreen 159, Swanton 174
Top 12
1. Braden Vernot (W), 16:01.76; Joshua Taylor (B), Nathaniel Elieff (LC), Jack Callan (W), Hunter Wasnich (W), Aidan Pena (W), Kenny Miles (LC), Trevor Mason (B), Brady Johns (A), Aden McCarty (A), Carter Nofziger (W), Ivan Delgado (PH).
Girls
Liberty Center 21, Wauseon 59, Archbold 77, Patrick Henry 125, Evergreen 126, Bryan 135
Top 12
1. Hope Oelkrug (LC), 19:05.49; Kylie Sauder (A), MaKayla Meller (LC), Gracie Miller (LC), Sydney Miller (LC), Serena Mathews (W), Grace Rhoades (W), Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC), Mallory Stark (LC), Magdalena Duden (W0, Cassie Elieff (LC), Natasha Miller (W).
