SWANTON — Liberty Center completed a three-peat of NWOAL supremacy in boys bowling while Wauseon won its first-ever girls bowling league title during the league’s champoinhip event on Saturday at Swanton Sports Center.
Wauseon brought home league gold for the first time in the girls event by downing defending league champion and 2023 runner-up Liberty Center 3,745-3,216. Kymberlee Yocom’s 655 series was 38 pins clear of second place in the individual standings as the Indians had the top three individual bowlers and four of the top seven. AJ Seedorf (511 series) and Arianna Smith (499) were fifth and sixth overall, respectively, to lead Liberty Center while third-place Bryan was led by a 545 series from fourth-place individual Haylie Federspiel.
In the boys event, Liberty Center outpaced runner-up Wauseon 4,202-3,770 to earn the league championship outright after sharing it with Bryan last season. Landon Amstutz was fourth overall with a 645 series, joined by Cody McDoogle (641, sixth), Tim Blanton (629, seventh) and Wesley Wilhelm (603, 10th) in the top 10. Patrick Henry’s Josh Hoops and Wauseon’s Ryan Marks each had 656 series to top the individual tally while Amstutz’s 257 game was the top game individually.
NWOAL Championships
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center 4,202, Wauseon 3,770, Bryan 3,649, Delta 3,559, Patrick Henry 3,465, Swanton 3,225, Evergreen 2,913.
Top 10
1. Josh Hoops (PH) 214-252-190-656; Ryan Marks (W) 226-238-192-656; Brody Waugh (D) 256-191-207-654; Landon Amstutz (LC) 217-257-171-645; Issac Stoy (B) 224-193-226-643; Cody McDoogle (LC) 215-232-194-641; Tim Blanton (LC) 192-200-237-629; Dakota Brandeberry (B) 215-212-201-628; Conner Williams (S) 191-230-203-624; Wesley Wilhelm (LC) 226-202-175-603.
Girls
Wauseon 3,745, Liberty Center 3,216, Bryan 3,113, Delta 2,751, Patrick Henry 2,709
Top 10
1. Kymberlee Yocom (W) 248-193-214-655; Jayde Ramos (W) 222-225-170-617; Kendall Horner (W) 203-180-214-597; Haylie Federspiel (B) 156-186-203-545; AJ Seedorf (LC) 215-136-160-511; Arianna Smith (LC) 167-170-162-499; Danielle Carr (W) 171-154-173-498; Ciarra Flickinger (D) 163-175-159-497; Lexi Brown (D) 149-194-150-493; Hannah Roth (LC) 173-165-154-492.
