The NWOAL bowling championship has been dominated by Bryan for a number of years and after a sweep by the Golden Bears in 2019, this year’s title run figures to go through Bryan again.
The Golden Bear boys are again the top seed with a one game advantage on Patrick Henry and Wauseon and a two game lead on Liberty Center.
This ensures the Bryan boys can finish no lower than second place but even so coach Dustin Gillett is aware how the 2020 championship will not be easy.
“This is going to be a very tough tournament to finish out the year,” he explained. “Bryan, PH and Wauseon, I believe, will be the main three top teams to watch. We have to bring our ‘A’ game this weekend.”
To take home another crown, Gillett believes his team needs to have closed frames in their scoring.
“We have to cover our spares better then what we have been and we have to become more consistent,” he said. “I believe spare shooting is going to decide the winners of this tournament.
“We know we have talent and that we can be a good team but we also have to be humble and know that we are also a team that can lose.”
Matt Meade led the league in average all year long and figures to be at the forefront of the Bryan boys while Austin Brandeberry is third in the league in average.
Meanwhile in the girls championship, the Golden Bears hold an even greater lead on Wauseon by two games and are ensured a title if Bryan finishes in either of the top two spots.
“We can’t let our guard down because I know Wauseon is going to give it their all,” added Gillett.
So what will the key be for Bryan to win another title according to Gillett?
“To continue to do what we have done all year, that means good shots and cover spares,” he answered.
Emma Meade, Faith Harding and Jade Easley lead the league in average one through three.
“These girls can swap (spots) at any time so it’s really hard to say who is going to be top bowler. Gabi Bany is also someone who could really step up and shoot big scores. Our girls are excited going into this week and they are preparing very hard.”
Gillett and both of his squads are not taking the rest of the NWOAL lightly when the tournament commences on Saturday at noon at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.
“We would like to go in and sweep the NWOAL again this year, however, it’s not that easy,” he explained. “There are some very good teams out here that we have to compete with, with some very good coaches. They are going to give us a run for our money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.