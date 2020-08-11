The Northwest Ohio Athletic League became the first area conference to announce its format for the recently-announced six-game football regular season, as the league released the schedule for all eight league teams.
The league's teams (Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, Swanton and Wauseon) will play six of their seven league contests over the first six weeks of the regular season on the Friday dates of Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
With the OHSAA playoffs set to begin on Oct. 9, traditionally Week 7 of the normal 10-week season, that week and the next week will be set aside. Friday, Oct. 16 will be set as an open date for a possible second-round playoff game or a non-league game.
Following that fortnight, Week 9 of the regular season on Oct. 23 will be set as the seventh and final week of the NWOAL schedule.
"We're keeping the same games, we thought it was important to get three home and three away games for each team," explained NWOAL commissioner Ken Baumgartner. "We made an adjustment for one of the matchups. Nobody knows what attendance will be allowed at the games but we wanted to keep it equitable. If someone's still playing in Week 9, that seventh league game could go to Week 10."
Baumgartner also noted that an adjustment was made from the league's constitution, allowing league championships to be awarded this year even if the winning school in question did not complete all seven games.
The plans in place are still contingent on the state of Ohio and the OHSAA allowing contact sports and inter-school competition to be played this fall.
Below are the scheduled league games for each NWOAL team, sorted by week:
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Bryan at Archbold; Delta at Evergreen; Liberty Center at Wauseon; Patrick Henry at Swanton.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Archbold at Liberty Center; Bryan at Delta; Evergreen at Patrick Henry; Wauseon at Swanton.
Week 3 (Sept. 11); Delta at Archbold; Patrick Henry at Bryan; Evergreen at Wauseon; Swanton at Liberty Center.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): Archbold at Evergreen; Liberty Center at Bryan; Swanton at Delta; Wauseon at Patrick Henry.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Archbold at Swanton; Bryan at Evergreen; Delta at Wauseon; Liberty Center at Patrick Henry.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): Wauseon at Archbold; Swanton at Bryan; Patrick Henry at Delta; Evergreen at Liberty Center.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Second round of OHSAA playoffs/non-league games.
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Archbold at Patrick Henry; Wauseon at Bryan; Liberty Center at Delta; Swanton at Evergreen.
Week 10 (Oct. 30): Fourth round of OHSAA playoffs/non-league game/makeup of league contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.