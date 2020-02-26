Evergreen took home the top awards in the NWOAL All-League boys basketball teams.
Mason Loeffler and Nate Brighton each were named to the first team while Loeffler was also named player of the year. Jerry Keifer was also named coach of the year for the Vikings.
Carter Burdue of Liberty Center, Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold, Noah Tester of Wauseon and Reece Jackson of Bryan rounded out the first team honors.
All-NWOAL Boys Basketball
First Team
Mason Loeffler (Evergreen); Carter Burdue (Liberty Center); Nate Brighton (Evergreen); Elijah Zimmerman (Archbold); Noah Tester (Wauseon); Reece Jackson (Bryan).
Player of the Year: Mason Loeffler (Evergreen).
Coach of the Year: Jerry Keifer (Evergreen).
Second Team
Andrew Thornton (Swanton); Sean Brock (Wauseon); Titus Rohrer (Bryan); Trent Murdock (Liberty Center); Connar Penrod (Wauseon); Trey Theobald (Archbold); Josh Vance (Swanton).
Honorable Mention
Ethan Hagans (Archbold); Connor Arthur (Bryan); Caleb Zuver (Bryan); Braden Risner (Delta); Hunter Reighard-Tresnan (Delta); Ethan Loeffler (Evergreen); Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen); Aaron Shafer (Liberty Center); Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry); Gavin Jackson (Patrick Henry); Justyn Bartlett (Swanton); Jonas Tester (Wauseon).
Grove takes PCL awards
Columbus Grove took the top awards in the PCL all-league boys basketball awards.
Blake Reynolds and Tayt Birnesser each were named to the first team for the Bulldogs as Reynolds earned player of the year while Chris Sautter was named coach of the year.
Joshua Thorbahn and Ryan Suever were each named to the first team for Ottoville while Kalida’s Luke Erhart rounded out the fifth spot.
All-PCL Boys Basketball
First Team
Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove); Joshua Thorbahn (Ottoville); Tayt Birnesser (Columbus Grove); Luke Erhart (Kalida); Ryan Suever (Ottoville).
Player of the Year: Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove).
Coach of the Year: Chris Sautter (Columbus Grove).
Second Team
Mitch Coleman (Continental); Austin Ruhe (Miller City); Evan Hoersten (Fort Jennings); Evan Roebke (Kalida); Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Mason Brandt (Leipsic).
Honorable Mention
Evan Hopkins (Columbus Grove); Alex Schneider (Columbus Grove); Gavin Huff (Continental); Rhenn Armey (Continental); Carson Kazee (Fort Jennings); Zach Schulte (Fort Jennings); Gabe Hovest (Kalida); Zach Von der Embse (Kalida); Drew Liffick (Leipsic); Jaden Siefker (Leipsic); Nick Gable (Miller City); Jake Koenig (Miller City); Joseph Miller (Ottoville); Drew Fisher (Ottoville); Walker Macke (Pandora-Gilboa); Ryan Johnson (Pandora-Gilboa).
Perrysburg dominates NLL
Perrysburg sent four of their starters to the all league teams in the NLL all-league basketball awards.
Anthony Wayne’s Zach Szul was named player of the year.
Napoleon’s Landon Willeman was named to the third team.
All-NLL Boys Basketball
First Team
Zach Szul (Anthony Wayne); David Walker (Maumee); Sean Craig (Northview); Jackson Sizemore (Perrysburg); Drew Sims (Perrysburg); Denzel Stuart (Springfield).
Player of the Year: Zach Szul (Anthony Wayne).
Second Team
Bobby Miller (Anthony Wayne); Eli Brown (Bowling Green); Drew Paule (Perrysburg); Grant Pahl (Southview); Sean Millington (Southview); Deon Key (Springfield).
Third Team
Kyle Ray (Anthony Wayne); Garret White (Maumee); Landon Willeman (Napoleon); Grant Hartnett (Northview); Zach Miller (Perrysburg); Bo Bucher (Springfield).
