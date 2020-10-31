Columbus Grove took home two of the three top awards as the NWC selected its all-league football teams.
Andy Schaefer, the coach of the Bulldogs, was named the league coach of the year. Blake Reynolds, the quarterback of the Bulldogs, was the league offensive player of the year.
Blake Hershberger of Allen East was picked as the defensive player of the year.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove). Running Back: Gunner Grigbsy (Spencerville); Brody Brecht (Crestview); Logan Gerardot (Crestview). Wide Receiver: Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Bradden Crumrine (Allen East); Jacksen Schroeder (Columbus Grove). Offensive Line: Eli Myers (Allen East); Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove); Mitch Douglas (Columbus Grove); Carson Kreischer (Crestview); Mason Penix (Crestview).
First Team Defense
Defensive Line: Gabe Criblez (Allen East); Gunner King (Columbus Grove); Trevon Barton (Crestview); Griffin Schwartz (Spencerville). Linebacker: Blake Hershberger (Allen East); Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove); Brody Brecht (Crestview); Keegan Goecke (Spencerville). Defensive Back: Bradden Crumrine (Allen East); Jon Banal (Columbus Grove); Logan Gerardot (Crestview); Cody Bockey (Spencerville). Specialist: Rece Verhoff (Columbus Grove).
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Tyler Clum (Allen East). Running Back: Tyson Shutler (Bluffton); Colin Metzger (Columbus Grove); Dale Smith (Spencerville). Wide Receiver: Gavin Maxwell (Allen East); Caleb Manz (Paulding); Adrian Manz (Paulding). Offensive Line: Eli Criblez (Allen East); Aaron Tabler (Bluffton); Landon Freimoth (Crestview); Tanner Short (Crestview) Brandon Dues (Spencerville).
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line: Evan Shafer (Allen East); Mitch Douglas (Columbus Grove); Ethan Halker (Columbus Grove); Carson Kreischer (Crestview). Linebacker: Travis Wilson (Allen East); Jordan Motter (Allen East); AJ Schaefer (Columbus Grove); Hunter Kauser (Paulding); DJ Bowens (Spencerville). Defensive Back: Jacob Hershberger (Allen East); Gavin Maxwell (Allen East); Tyson Shutler (Bluffton); Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove). Specialist: Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove).
