The Northwest Conference recently named its winter scholar athletes. To be named a winter scholar athlete, a student most have lettered during the winter season and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA for a silver award and 3.5 to 4.0 for a gold award.

Columbus Grove: Emma Wenzinger (cheerleading – gold), Ivy Parker (cheerleading – gold), Makena Doseck (cheerleading – gold), Kara Schmidt (cheerleading – gold), Madisyn Ditto (cheerleading – gold), Morgan Halker (cheerleading – silver), Tanner Smith (basketball – gold), Blake Reynolds (basketball – gold), Tayt Birnesser (basketball – gold), Ethan Halker (basketball – gold), Gabe Clement (basketball, gold), Evan Hopkins (basketball – silver), Abigail Gladwell (basketball – gold), Sydney Witteborg (basketball – gold), Addison Schafer (basketball – gold), Erin Downing (basketball – gold), Kenzie King (basketball – gold), Savanah Ridenour (basketball – gold), Angel Schneider (basketabll – silver), Ezra Jones (wrestling – gold), Luke Kaufman (wrestling – gold), Justin Flanders (wrestling – gold), Joe Roman (wrestling – silver), Jeff Meyer (wrestling – silver), Tanner Blankemeyer (wrestling – silver), Ryan Bogart (wrestling – silver), Joseph Kohli (wrestling – silver), A.J. Schafer (wrestling – silver), Dillon Bryan (wrestling – silver) and Anden Blankemeyer (wrestling – silver).

Paulding: Taelyn Etzler (cheerleading – gold), Victoria Burtch (cheerleading – gold), Selena Yates (cheerleading – gold), Alivia Perl (cheerleading – gold), Kaylyn Cox (cheerleading – gold), Jordyn Merriman (cheerleading – gold), Haley Burtin (cheerleading – silver), Madalyn Griner (cheerleading – silver), Alberto Martinez-Calderon (basketball – gold), Caleb Manz (basketball – gold), Deyton Price (basketball – gold), Evan Edwards (basketball – gold), Seth Dysinger (basketball – gold), Blake McGarvey (basketball – gold), Payton Beckman (basketball – gold), Hunter Kauser (basketball – gold), Matthew Schroeder (basketball – gold), Boston Pease (basketball – silver), Sydney McCullough (basketball – gold); Maggie Manz (basketball – gold), Leigha Egnor (basketball – gold), Jalynn Parrett (basketball – gold), Katie Strayer (basketball – gold), Audrey Giesige (basketball – gold), Janae Pease (basketball – gold), Chelsi Giesige (basketball – gold), Sadie Estle (basketball – silver), Jordan Mudel (wrestling – gold), Sheridan Matty (wrestling – gold), Cole Mabis (wrestling – gold), Timmy Epple (wrestling – silver), Charity Schnepp (wrestling – silver), Riley Coil (wrestling – silver), Brody Fisher (wrestling – silver) and Dawson Lamb (wrestling – silver).

