Through 99 meetings, a couple of forfeits, two ties and hundreds of touchdowns scored, the Defiance-Napoleon rivalry has had plenty of memorable moments throughout its 106-year history.
Dating all the way back to 1916, when the schools first met twice during the regular season, each program has had momentum swings, elation and heartbreak to call its own. Below is a glance at some of the most memorable moments in the history of Defiance-Napoleon:
1916 (0-0 tie; Defiance 7, Napoleon 0): Though the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Wildcats came amidst World War I raging in Europe, the two schools actually had some history prior to the matchup as Defiance’s program started in 1901 and Napoleon’s in 1914.
The first game played in the series was on Nov. 11, 1916, a matchup that saw the teams play to a 6-6 tie. Here’s how it was described in The Crescent-News back then:
“Playing an up-hill battle against a single file touchdown which Napoleon made early in the game, and finally pushing across a touchdown of their own, only to lose the deciding goal kick when one of their players grounded the punt-out, Coach Showalter’s crew of High school footballists yesterday came home from Napoleon without a decision from Napoleon High. The score was 6 to 6.
“Defiance relied mainly on the open style of football which has brought them victory in most of their games this year. Without the help of Wissler, the season’s quarterback who is now out of the game, the open formations worked better than many of the supporters who accompanied the team expected. Defiance gained more yards than Napoleon, and it was only the failure to take advantage of scoring opportunities that prevented them from coming off victorious.”
Just 19 days later, the two teams met again on Thanksgiving Day, this time with a winning result for the Bulldogs by a 7-0 margin. In front of between 500-600 spectators at Defiance High School, lineups of names like McBroom, Pracht, Bartels, Bridenbaugh, Conroy, Royer, Behringer, Small, Miller, Boruth and Wahl teamed up for Defiance against a roster of Wamser, Sheridan, Pohlman, Osborne, Lankenau, Rothenberger, Fahrer, Hine, Westhoven, Farrison and Kellar from the Wildcats.
Wahl’s touchdown in the first quarter was the difference in his final game, with coverage describing “his line bucks (being) irrepressible. He would plunge down the field with several tacklers clinging to him … his work reminded one of that of the famous ‘Red’ Miller.” High praise in comparison to a former Notre Dame running back.
1929 (Napoleon 13, Defiance 0): 13 years after the first meeting, the teams had played just eight times by 1929, including Napoleon forfeits in 1922 and 1924 and a stretch of three straight years not playing from 1926-28. The Wildcats had not won any of those games as Defiance held a 7-0-1 advantage.
That all changed on Oct. 19, 1929 at Loose Field in Napoleon as a pair of TDs by the Wildcats and stingy defense gave Napoleon a 13-0 win and its first tally on the ledger in front of a crowd of 2,500.
Fullback Dick Meyers found halfback Ray Bales for a 21-yard TD in the second quarter before Meyers pinned a punt to the DHS one yard line in the third quarter and later scored from four yards out. Defiance had its chances but lost four first-half fumbles and had two passes picked off.
1972 (Napoleon 20, Defiance 18): For the first five decades of the rivalry, Defiance always had bragging rights with the series lead, an advantage that stretched to 18-4-2 at its peak in 1945. Slowly, however, Napoleon clawed its way back to respectability against its river rivals and the tide turned beginning in Charles Buckenmeyer’s tenure with the Wildcats. After Defiance won in 1964 to stop a run of eight Napoleon wins in nine seasons, ‘Bucky’ and the ‘Cats put the hammer down, winning 15 straight games to take a lead they have not yet relinquished.
The fulcrum point of that run came in 1972 as Defiance surrendered an 18-8 lead to their hated rivals in Napoleon’s 20-18 comeback win that gave the Wildcats a 25-24-2 series advantage.
1981 (Defiance 30, Napoleon 0): In what is likely the most emotional game the rivalry has ever seen, Defiance finally snapped a decade and a half of futility and broke Napoleon’s 15-game winning streak with a 30-0 shutout win at home in front of a reported crowd of 6,000 at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
The streak ending obviously was a massive part of the emotion on that Sept. 4 night, but what was likely on more Bulldog fans’ minds was the relief of having a season at all. Just three months earlier, a levy failed at Defiance City Schools that left all extracurriculars in jeopardy of being axed. The Bulldogs’ originally scheduled first scrimmage was not held and the team did not practice in full pads until an Aug. 19 vote saved activities, bus routes and the season for Defiance. The win was the first for Defiance since 1964 and the first shutout win for Defiance since 1945.
Jay Enos found Dave Culp for a 58-yard touchdown and had two TD runs for third-year coach Bob Bauerle, who said after the game: “I think we have a rivalry now. In past years, Defiance ran from the rivalry and Napoleon really took to it. I used to hear people in Defiance say that there was too much of a big deal made over the rivalry. There should be a big deal made over it! … I don’t think you’re going to see a team dominate the rivalry the way Napoleon had. I think it’s going to be a good even rivalry from now on.”
(Bauerle was right, the series is 18-17 Napoleon since that game.)
1990 (Defiance 13, Napoleon 0): After splitting the next four games following the 1981 streak-snapper, Napoleon ripped off four straight wins by an 86-17 margin.
Enter Jerry Buti to the rivalry, stage right.
In his first year at Defiance after coming over from Findlay, Buti set the tone for his turnaround of the Bulldog program with a 13-0 shutout win in his first taste of the rivalry at Loose Field on Aug. 23, 1990.
Tim Williamson threw two touchdown passes to Scott Snyder in the first half and the Bulldog defense came up with three interceptions and recovered three Napoleon fumbles.
That win started started a run of five straight wins for Defiance under Buti and a stretch of nine wins in 12 years from 1990-2001.
1995 (Napoleon 25, Defiance 13): Just as Napoleon faced a hungry Defiance team eager to snap streaks, the Wildcats quenched their thirst for victory to snap Defiance’s five-game stranglehold with a 25-13 win on Sept. 1, 1995.
Second-year Wildcat coach John Snoad set his team up for success with a defense that forced six DHS fumbles, recovering four, and an offense that came up with big plays. Junior QB Adam Vance completed 6-of-10 passes for 200 yards and four TDs, including four passes for 128 yards and three TDs to 6-5 tight end Jason Gerken.
“This is a victory for everybody in the Napoleon school district — from McClure to Napoleon,” said Snoad after the game. “We needed this. I’m ecstatic. Thank God the streak is over.”
“We were rotten,” said an always-frank Buti after the game. “People did not do their jobs and that’s poor coaching … It was not for a lack of effort, it was a lack of discipline in not doing their job.”
2002 (Napoleon 3, Defiance 0): The lowest-scoring game in the rivalry’s history was played on a slippery, rainy night at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium as a Justin Hoover field goal with 1:55 left from 30 yards out gave Napoleon a 3-0 win over Defiance. It marked the first win at the new venue for Napoleon after back-to-back losses in 2000 and 1998 following the move from Loose Field.
The teams combined for eight lost fumbles while Napoleon won despite seven passing yards and being outgained 168-118. Defiance came heartbreakingly close as kicker Sergio Lopez had two field goal attempts bounce off the right upright.
2014 (Napoleon 49, Defiance 43): In stark contrast to the low-scoring game of 2002, the highest-scoring game in series history came a dozen years later at Buckenmeyer Stadium as Napoleon rallied from nine points down with just 108 seconds left on the clock to shock Defiance with 15 unanswered points in a 49-43 thriller.
Following the DHS touchdown to go up nine, a fumbled ball on Napoleon’s ensuing kick return appeared to be recovered by Defiance on film but the runner was ruled to be down by the official on the play and the Wildcats were in business at their own 46.
Backup QB Derek Gerken found Layne Schnitz-Paxton for a 16-yard TD pass with 57 seconds left on the clock to get Napoleon to within two points at 43-41 before a miracle onside kick gave the Wildcats life. From midfield, Blake Dunbar found Mike Waisner for a 42-yard gain to the Defiance eight and with 10.5 seconds left, Zach Plassman scored to cap a barn-burner that saw the two rivals combine for 92 points and 906 total yards.
2021 (Defiance 7, Napoleon 0): This one isn’t recency bias, folks.
Travis Cooper, a former Defiance assistant coach in the mid-2000s, took over the reins of the program a year ago, inheriting a program that hadn’t been .500 since 2013 and had lost three of its last four to a Napoleon program that had just one losing season since 2011 under Tory Strock.
But the scrappiness and tenacity Cooper said in the preseason he wanted the Bulldogs to have showed up in spades on a muggy August night at Fred J. Brown Stadium. Defiance was out-gained 307-184, had two turnovers and had eight penalties for over 100 yards.
However, a 58-yard touchdown to Drew Kellermyer that the senior wideout bobbled and tipped to himself was the only score in the game as defense ruled. Napoleon got to the Defiance three late in the fourth quarter but were stuffed on fourth-and-inches with 4:36 left.
After forcing a punt, Napoleon again mounted a drive to the DHS doorstep with 56 seconds and seven yards to go. A pair of fourth-down passing attempts were stifled and Defiance held firm with 16 seconds left to preserve the shutout.
