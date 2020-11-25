Because of rising health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, Defiance College will not allow fans to attend its home basketball games in December, athletic director Derek Woodley announced on Tuesday.
The college and athletic department continue to assess the situation and hope to welcome spectators to the Karl H. Weaner Community Center beginning in January.
Currently, Defiance is scheduled to host three women’s non-conference basketball contests in December. The Yellow Jackets open the 2020-21 season by entertaining Adrian College on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The DC women are also expected to be at home to play Bluffton University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, respectively, just after their lone road game before the New Year at Adrian on Dec. 12.
Along with Defiance, Bluffton and Rose-Hulman are members of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. However, the schedule for conference play has yet to be finalized but is to begin in January.
The Yellow Jackets’ home opener in men’s basketball is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 against Adrian. The DC men have five other non-conference games slated for December, all away from home, including four versus NCAA Division I opponents.
Despite not having fans in attendance, Defiance plans to provide video live streams of all home contests for both men’s and women’s basketball in 2020-21. Links to those streams will be available on the basketball schedules at www.DefianceAthletics.com.
The Yellow Jackets are affiliated with NCAA Division III and have been a part of the HCAC since 2000.
