Napoleon will be hosting the NLL wrestling tournament on Saturday. Action begins at 10 a.m.
“The guys are excited about the chance to wrestle on their home mats for the tournament,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “Wrestling for a chance at a championship brings new energy and should help them win some matches they may not normally win.”
Division I Perrysburg, ranked sixth in the state, is the favorite.
“Perrysburg has one of the better teams in the state and we could be next in line (at second), if we wrestle well,” Seiler said. “We stumbled in a couple of our NLL dual matches, but we finally have our best lineup for this meet, which we haven’t had all year. If we wrestle to our capabilities, we could be right there. We will look four seniors and juniors to lead us and three of our young kids, sophomore Omar Estrada (132), freshman Brayden Hull (126) and sophomore Angelo Gonzalez (160) could all compete for a title. Gonzalez has had a really good year for us, getting 30 wins this year. We expect a good weekend from him.”
Seniors Xavier Johnson (195), Caleb Sell (138) and Tyler Bostelman (145), along with juniors Claude Buckmaster (120) and Demetrius Hernandez (285) all have a good chance at placing in the top four, or higher.
“Demetrius was close to winning a title last year and we’re hoping for a championship from him this year,” added Seiler.
