The Northern Lakes League made some expected news official on Friday in a press release, announcing that by a unanimous vote of the league’s principals, the eight-team conference will invite four schools to join.
Oregon Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross and Toledo Whitmer High Schools have been extended invitations to leave the Three Rivers Athletic Conference and join the NLL, ostensibly starting with the 2023-24 school year.
“We look forward to hearing back from these schools in the coming days to formally accept this invitation,” read the release. “A few months ago, we discussed our vision to expand the NLL based upon the disparity in the student enrollments of our current member schools. While today’s decision is to invite four teams, our league is committed to exploring additional expansion in the future to provide a more equitable competitive balance based on student enrollments.”
Votes from the four schools on accepting or declining the invitation will be held in coming weeks.
The addition of the four schools would bring the NLL to 11 total teams, counting Maumee High School’s decision to leave the NLL for the Northern Buckeye Conference after 60-plus years in the NLL.
Napoleon High School – already the smallest school in the league at 248 boys and 258 girls would be part of an even larger size disparity in the proposed two-division alignment of the expanded NLL. The largest current NLL school is Perrysburg with 672 boys and 580 girls, but with the addition of the four schools, Perrysburg would be eclipsed by Toledo Whitmer (839 boys, 766 girls) with Findlay (600-575) as third-biggest. The next smallest school ahead of Napoleon is Bowling Green at 361 boys and 353 girls.
Maumee’s decision to leave for the NBC was aided by Elmwood departing that conference for the Blanchard Valley Conference, starting in the 2023-24 school year.
