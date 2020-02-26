Perrysburg sent four of their starters to the all league teams in the NLL all-league basketball awards.
Anthony Wayne's Zach Szul was named player of the year.
Napoleon's Landon Willeman was named to the third team.
All-NLL Boys Basketball
First Team
Zach Szul (Anthony Wayne); David Walker (Maumee); Sean Craig (Northview); Jackson Sizemore (Perrysburg); Drew Sims (Perrysburg); Denzel Stuart (Springfield).
Player of the Year: Zach Szul (Anthony Wayne).
Second Team
Bobby Miller (Anthony Wayne); Eli Brown (Bowling Green); Drew Paule (Perrysburg); Grant Pahl (Southview); Sean Millington (Southview); Deon Key (Springfield).
Third Team
Kyle Ray (Anthony Wayne); Garret White (Maumee); Landon Willeman (Napoleon); Grant Hartnett (Northview); Zach Miller (Perrysburg); Bo Bucher (Springfield).
