It is officially past the halfway mark of the high school football regular season and with a week five that was filled with crucial tilts that will go a long way into deciding conference races, here is what we know with just five weeks until playoff football hits:
Antwerp is the team to beat in the GMC, with Ayersville just behind them.
Tinora could have been replaced with Antwerp there had they not stalled on their game-winning drive last week but instead it’s Antwerp who took a firm lead in the Green Meadows Conference with their 20-14 win over the Rams last week.
It is a monumental win for an Antwerp program that just seven years ago didn’t even field a football team, but the Archers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2001 and that start 21 years ago, didn’t include Tinora in it.
They lost to the Rams later in that season. This time, however, the Archers have successfully knocked off the defending GMC champs with a stellar game from their mutli-talented quarterback Carson Altimus, two huge catches from Landon Brewer that set up Archer touchdowns and stifling defense that did just enough to keep short-handed Tinora from getting to the endzone too much.
Albeit, they did it without having to face Brandon Edwards, Tinora’s leading rusher who sat out due to a questionable ejection in the Fairview game the week prior, but a wins a win and Antwerp has possibly gotten their toughest test left on the schedule out of the way.
Ayersville might have a say in that though as the Pilots have replaced a vital senior class to last year’s playoff team, a head coach and are off to a 4-1 start for the first time since their undefeated 2016 regular season.
And what you won’t see in that record is that they are a late Delta drive in week one away from being 5-0.
They have bounced back nicely though with four-straight wins including a statement win last week over Edgerton, who was ranked 11th in the Division VII state AP Poll coming in and sitting at the top of the Division VII, Region 26 standings.
The Pilots dominated the second half of action as after Edgerton took the opening kick of the half back for a touchdown to tie things at 22, Ayersville didn’t allow another point and scored 20 unanswered points to get the big win.
Blake Hauenstein, who is playing the quarterback position for the first time since eighth grade, saw some growing pains early throwing six interceptions in the first three contests but has really come into his own as he went 10-of-13 for 124 yards and two touchdowns through the air and also ran for 121 yards and two more scores as well last week.
The Pilots get 0-5 Hicksville before the biggest tests of their season will tell even more about the GMC race as they travel to Tinora in week seven and welcome Antwerp to Craig McCord field in week eight.
Liberty Center is on the path to ending Archbold’s NWOAL title streak
I think a lot of people started to see Liberty Center as this year’s team to beat in the NWOAL early on, but their dominant 16-0 win over ninth radnked in Division V Archbold last week cemented to Tigers as just that.
The Tigers are 5-0 and it isn’t an easy 5-0 either as every team they’ve played thus far has a winning record except for 1-4 Napoleon.
And against the teams with winning records, the Tigers have played stifling defense shutting out Tinora, Otsego and now Archbold. They gave up just six points two weeks ago in a 40-6 drubbing of Wauseon.
The shutout for the Blue Streaks is a first for the program since a 7-0 loss to Wauseon in 2016 and it says a lot about the Tigers because coming in Archbold had not scored less than 28 in a game and were averaging 37 points a contest.
Archbold also had the top rusher in David Dominique and passer in Cade Brenner going into the week in the Crescent-News‘ coverage area.
The race isn’t over yet obviously as there are still two teams unbeaten in NWOAL play left to go along with Liberty Center.
Patrick Henry has done well against Swanton and Evergreen to start NWOAL but will need to get by Bryan next week before starting a rough stretch that includes Wauseon, Liberty Center, Delta and Archbold to close the season.
Delta got a very 28-12 win over Bryan last week to move to 2-0, but their biggest test of the season will be Archbold this week.
But though there is still a lot of football to played, there is no doubt that the Tigers are now the ones with the target on their backs.
Don’t count Tinora out just yet
I know a lot of Tinora faithful are disappointed about last week’s loss to Antwerp not only because it was a loss to a conference rival but more because it was in the grasp of the Rams late in the game. And the Rams didn’t even have their most dynamic player in Brandon Edwards on the field.
Sure, Tinora no longer controls its own destiny in the GMC as Antwerp will have to trip up against the likes of an Ayersville or an Edgerton to get the Rams back in the running.
But there’s no reason that Tinora can’t end the season 8-2 and with two teams in Edgerton and Ayersville that will serve the Rams plenty of computer points, there is no reason a home playoff game can’t be reached.
And with the defense that the Rams can throw out there, there is no reason they can’t still make a deep playoff run.
Both of their losses have come to 5-0 teams and in the wins, the defense has been key to victory as it wreaked havoc on Wauseon with four interceptions, one coming back for a touchdown and stifled a tough LCC offense in week three.
And though there aren’t any interceptions or a win from last week to show it against Antwerp, their defense still played very well in that game, as they were able to stifle the run, holding the Archers to just 63 yards rushing and for the most part they also defended the pass well, but gave up too many big chunk plays.
Coming in, Antwerp was the fourth highest scoring team in Ohio averaging 52 points per game and though some of those win came over massively inferior opponents, putting up that many points is never something to be scoffed at.
The Rams held them to just 20 and if not for a couple of big plays that Antwerp has connected on all season, setting them into advantageous field positions, it could have been even less.
So make no mistake, this Rams squad is still a very good team that can still do everything it set out to do this season, even if they now need a little luck.
