With the spring season coming to a close for Ohio this weekend, it could be easy to move quickly on to football season and the rest of the fall season.
But I think it is important that we reflect on just how incredible of a spring season it was, even if the championships don’t exactly show it.
This is a very rich baseball and softball area of northwest Ohio and, as a result, there is almost an expectation that there will be a team down at state every single year. That wasn’t the case this year, but that doesn’t mean that this season wasn’t remarkable.
The spring sports season was the last season that I had yet to cover at the Crescent-News and it couldn’t be more fitting that this was the case.
I grew up not too far from here, about an hour east in Genoa, Ohio, and it was there that my love of sports and specifically baseball started.
Being that my dad ran and still runs the Genoa Little League and at a very young age, my uncle was the high school baseball coach at Genoa (which he has since resumed the title of), it’s safe to say that baseball runs in my veins.
It felt like I spent half of my summers uptown at the baseball diamonds watching baseball and to be able to work here and see the baseball and softball that has been played this year, has been nothing short of a pleasure.
The talent was coming from every which way, with Division I pitchers littered all over the area and great hitters going with that.
For starters, the baseball factory that is Defiance had one of the best regular seasons of baseball in school history, losing just two games. Getting to see three-headed monster of Jayden Jerger, David Jiminez and Bradyn Shaw on the mound was awesome and seeing what the likes of Jacob Howard and the aforementioned trio could do at the plate was just as cool.
As for a couple of individual players who each led their squads to great seasons, none stood out more than DJ Newman at Archbold and Luke Krouse at Antwerp, who are both slated to play at Bowling Green State University next year.
If you want to talk about big game performers and just incredible athletes, it is hard to find anyone better than those two.
Specifically at the end of the season, it felt like Krouse was nearly unstoppable. In their GMC title-clinching win over Fairview, Krouse not only went the entire way on the mound, but launched two home runs in the win.
Then in the postseason, he threw complete game wins in both the sectional and district championship wins. He is a true representation of what a competitor looks like.
From a pure athletic standpoint it is hard to find a more exciting player than DJ Newman, who with his Division III All-Ohio selection at utility on Monday became the only athlete in Ohio to receive all-state honors in football, basketball and baseball. He was first-team in football and baseball.
The GMC as a whole was fantastic to watch in both softball and baseball. The race for the baseball title came down to the wire with three-teams tying for first and two teams getting out of their district in softball
Wayne Trace baseball specifically will be a team to watch going forward, as they showed they were capable of competing at the top, winning their first GMC title since 1986 and getting a ton of that team back.
Tinora did what they always do – win GMC titles – with this year’s shared crown marking its fifth straight title. It was done by an impressive lineup led by Cole Commisso and Schafer and a deep pitching staff led by Schafer and Wolfrum, despite losing potential ace Jayden Bergman’s pitching season this year.
The Lady Rams were even better as far as team success goes, running the table in the GMC and upsetting state-ranked Otsego in district finals. And similar to Wayne Trace baseball, they’ll be back next year, only losing one senior to graduation.
Scylea Zolman was especially fun to watch as she blazed pitches by her competition all the way to an incredible 18-2 record in the circle on the season. If you want to talk about big hits, no one was better than her as she gave her team winning home runs in both the sectional finals and district semifinals.
Wayne Trace softball wasn’t able to catch Tinora but they were able to repeat their success in the tournament, winning their second-straight district title.
Defiance softball had a nice season as well, improving in the WBL with a record of 6-3 behind sophomore pitcher Taighen Zipfel and honorable mention all-district junior Lindsay Roth at the plate.
Being able to see that talent in action isn’t completely over yet either as there is no better measuring stick for just how great the talent in this area was this season than than the start the Napoleon River Bandits are having.
With the likes of Krouse, Newman, Jerger, and others like Toledo commit Jackson Bergman of Hicksville and Cedarville commit Nathaniel Adkins of Fairview, the squad is off to a 3-0 start, outsourcing their opponents 47-7.
All of this is just a snapshot of the incredible talent that this area had around the league that doesn’t even include track and field, which produced two state champions from Wayne Trace and a mountain more of top-eight finishers at the state meet on Friday and Saturday, or boys tennis, which saw Jay Fortner solidify himself as one of the best tennis players this area has ever seen with his third trip to state in singles at Bryan.
It was a whirl of a trip for me specifically to Columbus last weekend, in part because there were so many outstanding area athletes that not only made it to state, but made their mark there as well.
Seeing the smiles and looks of triumph on faces like Wayne Trace junior Sydnee Sinn, who took home two state championships in one day, is something I will never forget.
Personally I can’t wait for my second go-around with football season, it will be the first time in my time here that I’ve reported on these athletes the year prior.
But make no mistake before my typing fingers start on those football previews this summer, I will be sure to appreciate all that this spring sports season gave us.
