Last week, Tinora High School named Jake Essig as Craig Rutter’s successor as the school district’s athletic director and on June 1, the date that Essig will take full control of the job, the first-time AD is focused on building on the foundation that Rutter laid.
Rutter held the position since 2014 and chose to retire late last month, with his last day being May 31. The Rams saw various successes throughout their athletic programs in that time including state final four trips in volleyball, softball, football and boys cross country.
Essig is very aware of the success of the athletic department at Tinora and hopes to only improve what has been set in front of him.
“It’s important to mention Mr. Rutter and I want to continue the great foundation that he has set there,” said Essig, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University in recreation management in 2014. “Obviously once I get in there I can make an evaluation of the adjustments I feel like I can make. I want our student-athletes to be a good representation of who we are as a district, I want them to be involved in the community and I want them to care deeply about their athletics and understand that it’s more than just the wins and losses, but more so it’s about the life experiences and the life lessons that they are going to gain from participation.”
Coming in with experience in technical directory at the Fort Wayne Sports Club since 2020, and a soccer coaching background that includes having been head men’s soccer coach at Saint Francis from 2020-2023 as well as an assistant men’s soccer coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Essig says that becoming an athletic director has been his goal since graduating college.
“For me, I’ve always wanted to become an athletic director but there aren’t many places that are hiring athletic directors directly out of college,” Essig said. “And so I took the coaching route to get the necessary experience that I needed to eventually become an athletic director.”
“Specifically at Tinora, it was the administration that led me to want to be a part of that community. I believe in the direction that they are headed and I want to be a part of the continued change that they are making in a positive way,” Essig, a master’s degree recipient in coaching from Indiana State in 2016, added.
Essig loves the smaller community feel that Tinora brings and for now, will be making the commute from Fort Wayne but is looking forward to moving into the area in the future.
“It’s a fantastic area, it’s a smaller community and that is attractive to my wife and I because I feel like we can make an impact in that community,” Essig said. “I think the other noticeable thing is the community cares about athletics and as an athletic director, that’s all you can ask for so there’s a great support system that’s already in place.”
