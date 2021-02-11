With social distancing a part of the meet now, the Division II swimming sectional at Ayersville will have a different look.
The teams in the sectional have been broken into two groups - a morning flight that will begin at 10 a.m. and an afternoon flight that will begin at 4 p.m.
Ayersville, Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon have teams in the morning flight, along with swimmers from Tinora, Archbold and Ottawa Hills.
Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf will be in the afternoon flight, along with Fairview, Coldwater, Ft. Recovery, Kalida, McComb, Miller City, Pandora-Gilboa, Upper Sandusky and Van Wert.
Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon dominate the seed times in the morning flight. In boys swimming, Bryan junior Jackson Miller has top times in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Junior Kellen Rigg has a top time in the 200 anf 500 freestyle for the Bears as well. Napoleon junior Kyle Hudson has the top time in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Napoleon's Masen Switzer and Spencer Cashman look to advance in the 50 freestyle, while Khalil Tran has a fast time in the 100 freestyle and 200 IM.
Napoleon sophomore Brett Bostelman has the top seed time in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Behind him is Bryan senior Collin Barrow-Whetro, who is second in the 100 backstroke and also a contender in the 100 freestyle.
In the 100 backstroke, Wauseon's senior Zander Kesler and sophomore Aiden Pena, along with Bryan junior Ara Alyanakian and Napoleon sophomore Micah Spring all look to advance.
Napoleon and Wauseon are also strong contenders in the relay races.
In the afternoon flight, Defiance looks to advance a pair of swimmers in senior Dawson Hoeffel (50 and 100 freestyle) and sophomore Logan Hartman (100 butterfly, 200 IM). Ottawa-Glandorf has senior Carson Trombley as a top time in the 100 and 200 freestyle, senior Wes Davidson in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly, junior Sam Schroeder in the 100 backstroke and senior Matthew Schneeg in the 100 breaststroke.
Napoleon, Wauseon and Bryan also have a solid amount of contenders in the girls sectional. Napoleon senior Kaylee Nagel comes in with the top time in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Wauseon senior Sarayna Russell has the second-best time in each event. Wauseon junior Magdalena has the top time in the 200 and should compete in the 500 freestyle. Wauseon sophomore Grace Rhoades has the top time in the 500 freestyle. Bryan senior Lauren Wityk is a top contender in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Bryan sophomore Maya Keil has a top time in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM.
Archbold is looking to advance a swimmer as freshman Elizabeth Theobold has a top time in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
In the afternoon session, Ottawa-Glandorf junior Abby Warnecke looks to advance in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Freshman Taylor Knott and junior Kenzington Cupp are the top contenders in the other freestyle events. Sophomore Marissa Beckett will compete in the 100 breatststroke and 200 IM. Senior Maddie White has a top time in the 100 backstroke.
Fairview looks to have one swimmer advance as Emeral Rittenhouse-Starbuck is in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM.
With no team scoring at the sectional, the times for the events will be compared with the top times of the other sectionals to comprise the field for the district at BGSU.
There is no sectional diving. District diving will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Because of health department restrictions, there will be no spectators at the sectional or district meets.
