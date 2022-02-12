North Central senior Kassidy Faler (seated, second from right) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and volleyball careers at NAIA Goshen College in Goshen, Ind. Watching Faler sign her letter are her parents Douglas (seated, far left) and Destini Faler (seated, far right). Also pictured are Goshen head volleyball coach Kourtney Crawford (seated, second from left), North Central assistant volleyball coach Colette Sweitzer (standing, left) and NC head volleyball coach Stacy Roth.
