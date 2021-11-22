19851.jpg

North Central senior Kendal Bonney signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 12 to continue her academic and volleyball career at Ashland University (Division II. Watching Bonney (seated center) sign her letter of intent are her parents Dan (seated left) and Shawne Bonney (seated right). Also pictured are, middle row, from left: North Central assistant coach Colette Sweitzer, head coach Stacy Roth and assistant coach Doonie Fidler. Back row: Team Pineapple club director and coach Lloy Ball.

 Photo courtesy North Central Schools

