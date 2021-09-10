It was the most surprising thing I’ve heard about Ohio State football this season. Maybe in the last few seasons.
Four days before today’s football game against Oregon, OSU announced it still had 10,000 tickets for sale.
No. 3 Ohio State against No. 12 Oregon is not your typical early season match-up where an overmatched team comes into Ohio Stadium and collects a big check while OSU rolls to an easy victory. There are always tickets available for those games.
To hear 10,000 tickets were still available for what might be the most interesting college football game in the country this weekend made it clear this was not business as usual.
And it is not a one-shot deal. Ohio State has thousands of tickets available for every game on its home schedule and is still selling season tickets.
It might be less surprising if OSU were coming off a season where it had lost two or three games.
But the Buckeyes are in the greatest run of success in program history. They’ve won 107 of the last 118 games they’ve played. They have won four consecutive Big Ten championships and their only losses the last two seasons have been in College Football Playoff games.
So what is going on? Here are three possibilities:
First, even though OSU didn’t raise its season ticket prices this season the cost to see a game might deter some people.
In the season ticket package, a ticket for Saturday’s game in regular seating areas costs $160. The Penn State game will cost the most this season at $210 per ticket. And, for some reason, the Michigan State game will cost $144.
There are tickets going for slightly less than $160 on Ohio State’s website but there are also seats at the AA level near midfield being advertised for two and three times that much.
Second, there might be some hesitation to be in a big crowd side by side with people now that COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again.
Third, maybe after adding up all the pros and cons some people have decided the game day experience at home is almost as good or as good as being there in person.
You can get a brand name 60-inch television for less than the cost of one season ticket. You don’t have to get up early, fight traffic, stand in long lines, go through metal detectors and hope those new digital tickets and digital parking passes you’ve never used before will work without a hitch.
However many people are there, the talent level of both teams could produce a game worthy of the build up this one has gotten.
Three things to look for which could play big roles in today’s game:
• Can Oregon put pressure on Ohio State’s passing game?
C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes in a 45-31 win over Minnesota in OSU’s opener. He wasn’t sacked. The touchdown passes went for 38 yards, 56 yards, 61 yards and 70 yards.
The Gophers’ defensive line and defensive backfield are possibly their two weakest units. Oregon will have a stronger pass rush than Minnesota, especially if its standout defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux can play after spraining an ankle in a 31-24 win over Fresno State last week.
The Ducks also have two linebackers who were 5-star recruits and cornerback Mykael Wright was first-team all Pac-12 last season.
• Can Ohio State tighten up its run defense?
Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 163 yards on 30 carries before leaving last week’s game with what turned out to be a season-ending injury.
Oregon running backs C.J. Verdell (18 carries, 74 yards) and Travis Dye (13 carries, 64 yards) and quarterback Anthony Brown (16 carries, 56 yards) led the Ducks’ rushing dominated offense against Fresno State.
Brown, a transfer from Boston College, ran 30 yards for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter and also was 15 of 24 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown.
• Who is healthy enough to play for Ohio State, especially in the defensive backfield?
The Buckeyes played without their two starting cornerbacks, Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, against Minnesota and its best safety, Josh Proctor, left that game with a shoulder injury and did not return.
Luke Wypler also replaced starting center Harry Miller, who was listed as unavailable without a further explanation in that game.
The prediction: Ohio State 35, Oregon 24.
