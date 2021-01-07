Ohio State’s defensive backs say they like a challenge. And they certainly will get one against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.
The Crimson Tide’s passing game, led by quarterback Mac Jones (4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns) and Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith (105 catches, 1,641 yards, 21 touchdowns), is among the best in college football.
Alabama ranks fifth nationally in passing yards per game (349.3) and third in touchdown passes (37).
Ohio State’s defense in No. 116 in passing yards allowed. Despite that number, OSU’s players say they’re prepared for the challenge coming their way.
“They’re great players. When you’re in the national championship there won’t be bad players on the field. We’re just really excited to get out there and compete as a secondary against their group,” cornerback Marcus Williamson said during a Zoom conference on Wednesday.
“Anytime you have a group of competitors, as I feel we are as a secondary, you do look forward to these opportunities. You’re on the biggest stage in college football. So it’s go out there and show how much we’ve worked throughout the year,” he said.
Ohio State faced the daunting task of replacing two starting cornerbacks, Jeffrey Okudah and Damon Arnette along with starting safety Jordan Fuller this season. Okudah and Arnette were first-round selections in the NFL draft and Fuller was picked in the sixth round.
The transition to much less experienced players in the secondary didn’t always go well, with cornerback Shaun Wade as the only returning starter.
Early in the season, Penn State threw for three touchdowns in a 38-25 OSU win and Indiana had five touchdown passes in a 42-35 OSU win.
But in its last three games, Ohio State has held Michigan State and Northwestern without passing touchdowns and allowed two against Clemson.
“Playing against teams like this (Alabama), they’re going to end up scoring. It’s part of the game,” Wade said.
“You rarely see a game where a team scores zero points. You’ve just got to get your stops on third down. That’s what we focus on, which is playing one play at a time and not focus on the next play,” he said.
Sevyn Banks, one of the new starters in OSU’s three-cornerbacks defense, had some struggles early when teams went after him in their passing game. But Banks has improved, Wade says.
“Sevyn just keeps on getting better and working on his craft every day. Sevyn is going to be a great player in the future,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.