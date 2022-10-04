Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday revealed a few more things that have been learned about the Buckeyes in their five straight wins to start the season.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments