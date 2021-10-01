Rutgers might have the best football team it has had since it entered the Big Ten in 2014.
But maybe that idea hasn't reached everyone in the Big Ten yet. The Scarlet Knights are still a popular opponent in homecoming games. Their two appearances in homecoming games other than their own is tied with Michigan State for the most in the Big Ten this season.
No. 11 Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will get a close-up look at Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday at the New Jersey school's often-renamed SHI Stadium.
Historically OSU has treated Rutgers much like it treated Akron last Saturday in a 59-7 win.
In seven games since it began playing the Scarlet Knights in 2014, Ohio State has won by an average of 43 points. Last year's 49-27 win in Columbus by the Buckeyes is the closest game in the series so far.
Better talent, of course, has played a big part in Rutgers' rise to respectability.
But it also illustrates that sometimes finding the right coach at the right time can turn around a football program.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano built the Scarlet Knights into a team which was ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll in 2006 and led them to five bowl wins in six years when he was the head coach there from 2001-2011.
He left in 2012 to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a job he kept for two years. His most recent job before being hired again as Rutgers' head coach in December 2019 was defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-2018.
Rutgers won three games and lost two others by a touchdown or less last season with a roster strengthened by several transfers, including quarterback Noah Vedral, now in his second year as the Scarlet Knights' starter.
This year's 3-0 start, with wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware before a 20-13 loss to Michigan last week, was the first time Rutgers was undefeated three games into a season since 2012.
Schiano, a New Jersey native, has moved Rutgers' recruiting to a higher level, especially in New Jersey.
From 2014-2020, Rutgers signed only five players rated as 4-star recruits. It signed two this year and has five 4-stars committed to its 2022 recruiting class. Both of last year's 4-stars and four of this year's are from New Jersey.
Defense has been Rutgers' strength so far this season. It has allowed 13.5 points a game and held opponents to an average of 262 yards total offense and 112 yards rushing per game.
In last week's 20-13 loss to Michigan, Rutgers fell behind 20-3 at halftime but limited the Wolverines to 42 yards total offense in the second half. Rutgers had chances to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but its final three possessions ended with a missed field goal, a failure to convert on a fourth-down and a fumble.
Three keys for an Ohio State victory:
1. Get some big plays, either in the passing game or from freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, to put pressure on Rutgers.
No matter how good its defense might be, Rutgers doesn't want to be in a situation where it is playing catch-up and needs to score quickly. Ohio State has eight offensive touchdowns of more than 30 yards and Rutgers has only two.
2. Affect the quarterback, protect the quarterback. Ohio State has 13 sack and Rutgers has 11. Both teams protect their quarterbacks well – Rutgers has given up five sacks and OSU has permitted six.
If the Buckeyes are the better team at rushing the opposing passer and protecting their own quarterback that could be a big plus for them.
3. Have a healthy C.J. Stroud. Ryan Day says he's looking forward to getting Stroud back on the field after seeing how he has looked in practice this week. Presumably that means he will return to being OSU's starting quarterback after sitting out last week's game against Akron.
He is the only quarterback at Ohio State who has started a road game.
The prediction: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 17.
