COLUMBUS – In terms of name recognition Ohio State’s first two football opponents are polar opposites.
Last week’s opponent, Notre Dame, is known everywhere. If NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope ever captures a picture of a space alien in some distant galaxy, it would be no surprise if he was wearing a Notre Dame T-shirt.
Arkansas State, on the other hand, is an unknown. Here are a few things to know about Arkansas State:
1. It is the second biggest university in Arkansas after the University of Arkansas.
2. It was founded in 1909 and played its first football season in 1911.
3. It is located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a city of around 78,000 people in the northeast part of the state.
One of the famous people Jonesboro claims as its own is novelist John Grisham, which seems about right.
It seems about right because it would take a highly creative fiction writer with skills equal to Grisham’s to come up with any scenario in which Arkansas State could beat Ohio State today at Ohio Stadium.
It also seems about right because Grisham attended three colleges before getting his bachelor’s degree, then went to a fourth to get a law degree. Thanks to the transfer portal, a significant percentage of Arkansas State’s roster is enrolled at their second or third college.
Quarterback James Blackman started for two years at Florida State. Defensive end Kivon Bennett began his career at Tennessee.
Running back Johnnie Lang transferred from Iowa State. Running back Brian Snead originally signed with Ohio State and also played at Austin Peay before coming to Arkansas State. Receivers Champ Flemings and Te’Vailance Hunt left Oregon State and TCU to play for the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State, which was 2-10 last season, opened with a 58-3 win over Grambling last Saturday.
Grambling was predicted to finish fourth in the West Division of the Southwest Athletic Conference. It is coached by former Cleveland Browns coach Hue (0-16) Jackson.
Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame last Saturday probably wasn’t what a lot of people were expecting, especially on offense.
But there are four things to think about when looking at OSU’s offensive output of only 21 points.
First, the performance of Ohio State’s rebooted defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was a night and day difference from last season, which compensated for the lower than expected offensive output.
Second, Ohio State scored in the 20’s in three games last season. Two of those games were losses (Oregon and Michigan) but it also was held to 26 points in a win at Nebraska.
Third, losing a key player like Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in a game might be tougher to deal with than if his absence had been known ahead of time. Remember what happened to OSU’s offense when Ted Ginn Jr. was injured early in the national championship game against Florida in 2006?
And finally, Notre Dame is pretty good on defense on all three levels.
It sounds like Smith-Njigba might be held out this week to let an apparent leg injury heal completely. Center Luke Wypler, who was wearing a walking boot after last week’s game, might be ready to play.
With or without Smith-Njigba and Wypler, Ohio State has too much talent to allow Arkansas State to make it close.
The prediction: Ohio State 38, Arkansas State 7.
