Jim Tressel used to quote Earle Bruce at this time of year almost every year that November is when championships are won.
That might be true more than ever for Ohio State this season with a schedule that matches the Buckeyes against their biggest competitors for the Big Ten East Division championship in the final five weeks of the regular season, starting tonight with Penn State on the next-to-last day of October, and continuing through November.
If the Buckeyes are going to play for a fifth consecutive Big Ten championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 4, they will have to win head-to-head match-ups with Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan and avoid surprises when they play Nebraska and Purdue.
Meanwhile there is another college football competition possibly involving Ohio State in which November could also be decisive.
This year’s Heisman Trophy voting could be the most wide open competition ever for college football’s biggest individual award.
There was no preseason favorite. This is no mid-season favorite. This year’s Heisman could be decided very late in the season.
It’s so wide open that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is being mentioned as a candidate after starting only six college games.
It’s so wide open that Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams is on some people’s short list of candidates after becoming the Sooners’ starter only two games ago when he replaced preseason Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler.
Stroud obviously is focused on things other than the Heisman Trophy race with Penn State coming to Ohio Stadium tonight.
That game might be a little less electric than it was before Illinois stunned Penn State 20-18 in a nine-overtime game last Saturday.
Regardless of that loss, which dropped Penn State 13 spots to No. 20 in the AP poll, the Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are the most talented team No. 5 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) has faced since Oregon on Sept. 11.
A win would be a step toward a championship and a step toward playing in the College Football Playoff for a third year in a row.
Five things to look for in tonight’s game:
– How healthy is Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford? He was injured against Iowa, had a bye week, then returned and played ineffectively against Illinois last week. His backup, Ta’Quan Roberson, struggled when he had to play at Iowa.
– Can Ohio State’s defensive line continue to apply pressure the way it has with 20 sacks in the last four games? That would help OSU’s defensive backs deal with Jahan Dotson, one of the best receivers in the Big Ten who torched the Buckeyes’ defense for three touchdown catches last season.
– Penn State’s defense, especially its linebackers and defensive backs, has been its strength. The 23 points it gave up in its loss to Iowa is the most an opponent has scored this season.
Ohio State leads the nation in scoring (49.3 points per game) and total offense (559.7 yards per game). So, while Ohio State probably hasn’t played a team with a defense like Penn State’s, the Nittany Lions definitely haven’t lined up against an offense like OSU has.
– Can Penn State run the ball? Even if Clifford is 100 percent healthy, he isn’t going to beat Ohio State alone. Penn State ranks No. 11 in the Big Ten in rushing at 118 yards a game and its leading rusher, Noah Cain, averages only 35 yards a game.
– Will Ohio State’s offensive line, which has been dominant in the last four games, give Stroud time to throw, give his receivers time to get open and give TreVeyon Henderson room to do TreVeyon Henderson things?
The prediction: Ohio State 38, Penn State 21.
