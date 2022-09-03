Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

It’s like the big Fourth of July fireworks show happening on June 27. It’s like Santa making his deliveries on December 18.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments