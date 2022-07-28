Big Ten Media Days Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings - staff, AP

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recalled Gary Moeller as not just a former coach but also a good friend of his father, Jack Harbaugh, at the Big Ten football media days on Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments